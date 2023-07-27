Ohtani Just Behind Judge’s Record Home Run Pace: Data Viz

Shohei Ohtani has become a phenom for hitting and pitching full-time in the same season—something nobody else in MLB has done in over 100 years.

But the Angels’ star is so good that, by this season’s end, he might be able to claim the phenom label as a batter alone. Ohtani sits at an MLB-leading 36 home runs after Los Angeles’ game on Tuesday, giving him a puncher’s chance of surpassing Aaron Judge’s 10-month-old American League (AL) record of 62 in a season.

Over the course of the full season, Ohtani is on pace to hit 58 total dingers, but that’s including a slow start to the year. He's hit 28 homers in his last 61 games, and if he replicates that number over the final 61 games of the season, he would finish with a record-breaking 64.

At the 101-game mark, Ohtani is five home runs behind where Judge was at this point last season. Ohtani was actually ahead of Judge’s exact pace about three weeks ago, but this time last season, Judge went on a tear, hitting 13 bombs between game 88 and game 104.

Even if he fails to eclipse Judge’s historic number, Ohtani should still easily break Troy Glaus’ franchise record of 47 in a year, set back in 2000 (Ohtani came close with 46 in 2021). If he speeds up his pace just slightly, Ohtani could join Judge, along with Babe Ruth and Roger Maris, as the only players outside of the steroid era to hit 60 homers in a season. To achieve any of these milestones, Ohtani will still need to stay healthy, although he has only missed two games so far this season.

Ohtani was the subject of many trade rumors in recent weeks, which could have nixed his AL record pursuit if he'd been moved to the National League, but the Angels have reportedly decided to hang on to their star and make a playoff push.

Judge picked the perfect time to break one of the most sacred records in the sport last year, doing so just before becoming a free agent, which amplified his value heading into the offseason and gave the New York Yankees no choice but to pay up. He inked a nine-year, $360 million contract worth $40 million a year, the largest annual salary in MLB history for a deal lasting more than three seasons.

Ohtani, a free agent this winter, is expected to blow that number out of the water. He is on pace to finish the 2023 season with 10.9 wins above replacement, which would be the highest individual total in a season since Barry Bonds’ 11.7 in 2002. Combining the past three seasons, he has provided 50% more approximate value than any player in baseball other than Judge.