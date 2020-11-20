L.A. Clippers Sign Jersey Patch Deal With Online Coupon Firm Honey

The Los Angeles Clippers are moving on from Bumble to Honey. The latter, a technology company based in L.A., will replace the women-initiated dating app as the prominent sponsor featured on Clippers jerseys.

The patch change will happen upon the completion of the Clippers’ three-year, $20 million deal with Bumble, which was struck in 2018.

The partnership between Honey and the Clippers, which began in 2019, is part of the NBA’s International Team Marketing Program. The program gives Honey the ability to market and share Clippers content on its digital and social media outlets. Over the past year, Honey has taken full advantage of the opportunity by becoming the naming rights partner for the team’s renovated practice facility, now known as Honey Training Center, and putting its logo on the Clippers’ practice jerseys.

Clippers starting point guard Patrick Beverley also helped Honey launch its “Honey Steal of a Deal” ticket campaign, which gave fans the opportunity to purchase $10 tickets for each of the team’s home games. “I have always said that our team plays for the people that work for everything they have—it’s who we are and it’s the L.A. we play for,” Beverly said in a press release last year. “This partnership celebrates those people and gives back to the people that embody that work ethic.” The campaign also gave three rising artists from Los Angeles the opportunity to create custom, limited edition T-shirts that were given out at a game.

Honey plans to bring its expertise in online shopping technology to Clippers fans. And to celebrate, the brand is enticing customers into buying apparel today with a 15% discount on all Clippers jerseys featuring Honey’s logo, with more deals to come during the holiday season.