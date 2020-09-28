Lisa Leslie and Chiney Ogwumike to Host New Podcast for Blue Wire

Former and current WNBA stars Lisa Leslie and Chiney Ogwumike to team up on new Blue Wire podcast.

Lisa Leslie and Chiney Ogwumike are teaming up for Front and Center, a new 12-episode podcast series on Blue Wire, beginning Tuesday.

“They’re talking about what’s really on their minds right now, which is social justice, relationships, sports through this whole prism of two black women whose opinions really matter,” said Blue Wire chief executive Kevin Jones of the past and present star centers for the WNBA’s Los Angeles Sparks. “Lisa is kind of a mentor to Chiney. We’re prioritizing and showing what voices sound and look like in the real world. We believe in Lisa.”

Leslie, a former winner of WNBA regular season, All-Star Game and playoff MVPs with the Sparks, is currently a coach of the Triplets in the Big3 three-on-three pro basketball league and a color analyst on Orlando Magic games. Ogwumike plays for the Sparks and is a burgeoning talent for ESPN radio, co-hosting a show with Mike Golic Jr. that debuted Aug. 17.

Mexican boxer Abner Mares is also slated to join Blue Wire’s podcast lineup next year. The San Francisco-based sports podcasting startup is currently in a Series A pursuit to raise additional venture capital on the initial $1.2 million funding round it generated earlier this year.

Former NBA star Baron Davis, an investor in that earlier round, is expected to be a brand ambassador for the company, helping to attract other athletes and influencers. He’s also launching his own podcast company, Slic, on Blue Wire’s network next year. One of Slic’s shows, The Point God Series, will focus on the best point guards in basketball history. Davis, who played point guard, said there are also plans for a show about entrepreneurs and investors as well as documentaries.

Podcasting has relatively low overhead and minimal start-up costs, and the payoff can be huge. In February, Bill Simmons sold podcast heavyweight The Ringer to Spotify in a cash deal worth $196 million. Barstool Sports’ recent $450 million valuation was also due in large part to its podcasts portfolio.

In less than two years, Blue Wire has built a network of 90 shows and has about two million active monthly listeners. Jones said in June that he’s working with Amazon, Spotify and Apple as partners to distribute their shows, which include a podcast co-hosted by sports power couple Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird, as well as a number of local team-specific offerings.

Said Jones, “We are talking about term sheets right now with different investors who believe in the direction of our company.”

(This story has been edited to clarify the number of Front and Center episodes and to update Blue Wire’s number of active monthly users.)