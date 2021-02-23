BIG3 Announces Partnership with Monster Energy

Ahead of its fourth season, the BIG3 is looking to be reenergized. The 3-on-3 basketball league founded by the rapper Ice Cube has announced a partnership with Monster Energy as the official energy drink partner for the upcoming season, to be played this summer. Terms of the deal were not disclosed but this is the BIG3’s first energy drink pact.

Monster Energy was launched by Monster Beverage Company in 2002 and offers customers a variety of 34 different drinks, including its core Monster Energy line.

The partnership will include branding on and off the court, and promotions that will feature BIG3 players and coaches at Monster Energy retailers. When the season begins, each week’s most impressive play will be highlighted across the league’s broadcast partners and social channels as the “monster moment.”

The two sides have not yet discussed if the BIG3 will get its own flavor of the energy drink, but BIG3 CEO Chris Hannon said, “A BIG3 Fireball3 flavor would be a great pregame drink as you get ready to play ball with your friends at your neighborhood basketball court.”

The BIG3 refers to its sport as Fireball3, separating itself from the 3-on-3 version played by FIBA and scheduled for this summer’s Olympics. Notable modifications in the BIG3 game include single foul shots, a 4-point shot and a 14-second shot clock.

“BIG3 is changing the game of basketball with Fireball3,” Hannon said. “Monster changed the game with their line of energy drinks and products. Our ability to activate with Monster Energy in our live events and creating an even better show is going to elevate the fan experience.”

Monster Energy’s CMO Dan McHugh says the company is equally excited to be a partner of the BIG3. “It is the perfect alignment of two unconventional brands,” he said, “and we look forward to working with the BIG3 team on programs that bring this sponsorship to life.”