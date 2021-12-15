Curry’s Record-Breaking Jersey, Shoes, Ball Worth Almost $1 Million

The shoes and jersey Steph Curry wore Tuesday night, along with the basketball he used in setting the NBA all-time career record for 3-point shots, could together be worth almost $1 million, an appraiser told Sportico.

The Golden State Warriors great set the mark in a victory over the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

Ken Goldin of Goldin Auctions priced Curry’s No. 30 blue road jersey at $500,000 and his shoes at $200,000.

The Wilson basketball Curry used to hit shot 2,974, breaking Ray Allen’s record at 7:35 of the first quarter, is worth $250,000, Goldin said.

“Steph Curry is one of those rare players who is universally respected and loved by his fans, peers and opposing fans,” Goldin said in an email. “The fact he did this in Madison Square Garden in front of a national TV audience increases their desirability and cements his legend and status in the memorabilia world.”

The shoes were a special 2,974 edition of Curry’s own Under Armour Curry Flow 9 blue basketball shoe. The shoe had a tag noting the magic number and an inscription on the midsole from Curry stating, “I can do all things…”

A pair of Curry’s Grade School Flow 8 shoes lists for $130. And an autographed rendition of the shoes is available through the Warriors Team Shop for $899.99.

Goldin priced the last out baseball from the most recent World Series at $250,000.

“We couldn’t be [prouder] to be supporting Stephen on this journey, as we have been for the past nine years,” Sean Eggert, SVP, global sports marketing at Under Armour, said about Curry on the company’s website. “No one in this game works harder or with more focus. He is an inspiration to his fans, teammates, and all of us at Under Armour, and we look forward to our continued work together to change the game for good.”

It took Curry 786 games to pass Allen’s regular season mark of 2,973, which was set in 1,300 games. Curry already held the single-season record of 402 three-pointers, set in 2015-16, and surpassed Allen’s combined playoff and regular season record of 3,178 in November.

Curry took a pass from Andrew Wiggins down low to the right wing beyond the three-point stripe and immediately tossed up the record-breaking shot with the easy flow that has been characteristic of his shooting throughout a 13-season career, all with the Warriors. He pumped his arms skyward and exulted excitedly, backpedaling down the court after the shot hit nothing but net. The Warriors committed a foul, and the celebration began.

“I never wanted to call myself the greatest shooter, but I’m comfortable saying that now,” Curry said.

Curry hit five of his 14 three-point attempts on the night and had 22 points as the Warriors defeated the Knicks, 105-96. At 23-5, the Warriors have the best record in the league, a half-game ahead of the Phoenix Suns.

Curry now sits at 2,978 threes and counting, as the 2,974 and counting inscription on his cap noted during a postgame media conference.

“It was a beautiful ending to this last week getting to this number,” Curry said. “It was a special atmosphere. I knew the Garden would deliver in terms of how iconic this place is. I can’t say enough about how the fans were with me and let me appreciate the moment and let me get lost in it. The shot felt good and looked good, and when it went in it felt like we were at home.”