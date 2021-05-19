Overtime Picks Atlanta as Headquarters for Pro Teen Hoops League

Following a year-long search, the new Overtime Elite (OTE) league announced Wednesday that it’s setting up shop in Atlanta. Overtime will build a 103,000-square-foot facility in the city’s Atlantic Station neighborhood where its high school-age athletes will train, compete and study. Over 100 employees—players, coaches and staff—will work in the city.

“This exciting announcement underscores that Atlanta is still a great place to do business,” Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said in a statement. “We look forward to welcoming the next generation of basketball stars to our city.”

The announcement comes weeks after Overtime, which also runs social media channels aimed at Gen Z, announced an $80 million funding round. Sapphire Sport and Black Capital led the round, which also included 25 active and former NBA players, as well as Amazon founder Jeff Bezos (through Bezos Expeditions) and rapper Drake.

In March, Overtime unveiled its plans for OTE. It hopes to recruit up to 30 high schoolers by September, offering six-figure salaries, an education tailored to elite athletes and on-court development including competition against international teams. The company has also promised to develop revenue streams using each player’s name, image and likeness (such as jerseys, trading cards, video games, and NFTs). Players who join sacrifice their remaining high school and college eligibility.

Overtime has since announced former Connecticut coach Kevin Ollie as OTE head coach and director of player development.

“Overtime Elite is a welcome addition to Atlanta’s rich sports tradition, elevating the city as a global center for basketball development and a cultural hub for people of all backgrounds,” Atlanta Hawks star and Overtime investor Trae Young said in a statement.

Overtime executives visited eight U.S. cities before selecting Atlanta. The new facility will be built on a previously undeveloped plot.

“If we could construct a city that would be the perfect home for Overtime Elite, it would look just like Atlanta,” Overtime Elite commissioner and president Aaron Ryan said. “The city’s storied basketball history, diverse population, vibrant business community and rich culture make Atlanta a special place. OTE is looking forward to being an active contributor to the community.”