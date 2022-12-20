Mat Ishbia Nears Deal to Buy NBA’s Phoenix Suns

Mat Ishbia is nearing a deal to acquire the NBA’s Phoenix Suns, according to someone familiar with the process.

Ishbia, the chairman and CEO of Michigan-based mortgage lender United Wholesale Mortgage, would become the team’s controlling owner in a deal that values the team at $4 billion, said the person, who was granted anonymity because the details are private. If it closes, the purchase would be a record for an NBA team.

Suns owner Robert Sarver declined to confirm the deal. “There is no such thing as close. Until there’s a deal there isn’t,” Sarver said in a phone call.



It’s unclear how much of the Suns Ishbia is buying–Sarver is the largest shareholder at about 35%, which a number of additional limited partners. They include private equity firm Dyal HomeCourt, which bought into the team in July 2021 at a $1.55 billion valuation. The team’s valuation has increased about 158% between that deal and Ishbia’s.

The Suns, alongside the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury, were put on the market earlier this year after an independent investigation found that current owner Robert Sarver used racist and sexist language, while also demeaning female employees.

ESPN first reported the Ishbia news. A representatives for the Suns didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. A representative for Moelis, which was retained to handle the sale, declined to comment. Attempts to reach Ishbia weren’t immediately successful.



Ishbia, who is worth $5.59 billion, according to Bloomberg, played basketball at Michigan State University, winning a national championship with the Spartans before coaching briefly on Tom Izzo’s staff. After leaving the school, he joined United Wholesale Mortgage, founded by his father, as the company’s 12th employee. Ishbia was named CEO in 2013, and last year the company went public in a SPAC deal that valued UWM at $16.1 billion.

Sportico valued the Suns at $3 billion, though teams typically sell for higher multiples in unexpected, forced sales like this one. The current record for a price paid for an NBA team is $3.3 billion, when Joe Tsai purchased the rest of the Brooklyn Nets and Barclays Center in 2019.



