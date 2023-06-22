Identical Twin Peaks: Amen and Ausar Thompson Set to Join an Outsized NBA List

Identical twins occur in less than two of every 500 births, and yet next season there could be as many as six pairs of identical twins in the roughly 500-player NBA.

Last season there were four: Brook and Robin Lopez, Marcus and Markieff Morris, Caleb and Cody Martin and Justin and Julian Champagnie. Amen and Ausar Thompson, who are both projected lottery picks in Thursday’s 2023 NBA Draft, will add their names to the list, and Kris Murray, identical twin of Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray, is also expected to be selected in the first round.

Genetic factors clearly play a major role in twins’ physical attributes, mental abilities and even subjective preferences, but the behavioral aspect of growing up as a twin may be equally important. “I believe identical twins do well because of the support they provide in motivation and emotion,” California State University Fullerton professor of psychology Dr. Nancy Segal said in an email interview.

A study has shown that younger siblings are more likely to be successful professional athletes than older siblings, perhaps because they are driven to be more competitive by striving to match their older siblings’ performance. A similar effect may be at play with twins, but with both sides benefiting. “You always have someone just as good as you to play against,” Ausar said. “It helps a lot. Someone who pushes you, someone who maybe they’re better than you at something, and you can look at them and see how they do a move.”

You can find at least one pair of identical twins from just about every era of NBA history. Going back to the late ’60s and early ’70s, Tom and Dick Van Arsdale played simultaneously and each made three All-Star Games. In the ’90s, Horace Grant was a starter for three straight Chicago Bulls championship teams while his doppelganger Harvey averaged 18 points for the Washington Wizards. Despite the trend’s logical explanations, “It is pretty extraordinary,” Segal said.

The Thompsons’ story will be historic if they become the first brothers to be selected in the top 10 of the same NBA draft, but their situation will be unique regardless. Whoever is drafted first will be the first player ever drafted out of Overtime Elite (OTE).

The upstart basketball league, founded by the sports media company Overtime, features a different level of competition than college basketball. The Thompsons are among just six of the 68 players listed on OTE’s website who are at least 20 years old, and many players are more than three years younger than the twins. In their second season in OTE, Amen and Ausar played together for the City Reapers and won the league title, with Ausar winning Finals MVP honors after making a game-winning three in the championship game.

Both brothers look back at their unconventional path to the NBA with no regrets. “[OTE] taught me how to be a pro very early on,” Amen said.

Outside of their first season in OTE, the twins have played on the same team their whole lives, so naturally they are teammates when it comes to business deals. “A lot of business opportunities come together just because we’re twins,” Ausar said. “So right now I’m looking to do it with him, but we’ll see how that goes.”

American Express, for instance, partnered with the prospects to design their draft day suits, which will be transformed into a limited number of jackets that Amex Card members can purchase. On Tuesday, both Amen and Ausar reached exclusive, multiyear agreements for autographed cards and memorabilia with Panini America, the exclusive trading card manufacturer of the NBA.

“Trading cards are as much about telling stories as they are about showcasing the player, and telling the story of the Thompson twins was cool and unique,” Panini America VP of marketing Jason Howarth said. “But come Thursday night, even though they’re twins, they’ll be playing on two different teams, so they become individual players and they stand on their own at that point.”

Standing on their own will be new for the Thompsons, who are accustomed to doing just about everything together. When asked separately about the way in which they’re most different, the twins gave almost the same exact answer. “He gets angrier quicker, and I’m calmer,” Ausar said.

“I’m chill, but he’s a little bit more laid back,” Amen said.

The brothers will sit at the same table with their family on draft night. Next season, however, their mom will have to cheer them on as they play against each other. “I’m gonna get her [a split jersey],” Amen said. “It’s going to be mostly mine, and then like a little patch with his on it.”

The brothers agree that Ausar has the lead in the lifetime 1-on-1 matchup, but he’s also better at twin telepathy. “[Amen] can’t beat me in rock paper scissors, and that’s embarrassing, because that’s a game of chance,” Ausar said. “I just know him too well… [I dominate him] to the point where he doesn’t even do it with me anymore, he just gets mad at me for asking.”