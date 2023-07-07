Big3 Basketball Stands Out With Unforgiven PPP Loan

Big3 Basketball, the three-on-three professional league co-founded by entertainer Ice Cube, is feeling excluded these days. Last week, the rapper and movie star railed on social media against the NBA and mainstream media “gatekeepers,” for conspiring to suppress his hoops enterprise.

“Some of you may realize that I’m not part of the club,” Ice Cube said in a video posted on Twitter, while donning a Big3 hat and T-shirt. “We still on the rise without these motherf——.”

But as it turns out, the league founded in 2017 is a member of at least one highly exclusive club: Paycheck Protection Program borrowers who have yet to settle their pandemic-era, government-backed loans.

By October, more than 10.5 million PPP loans (or over 96% of the total loan volume) had been either fully or partially forgiven, according to the federal Pandemic Oversight website, while a number of the remaining outstanding loans are in the process of forgiveness. Not so for the Big3.

In April 2020, the league was approved for an SBA-backed $1.64 million loan through C3bank, a local California commercial lender. According to FederalPay.org, a website that tracks publicly available PPP data, Big3’s was the 21st largest out of 6,850 loans issued to recipients in the category of “sports teams or clubs.”

SBA has since deemed Big3’s loan’s status as “charged off,” which indicates that the lender, C3bank, has declared it is unable to collect the full debt and written it off as a loss. The SBA entitles lenders to apply for reimbursement for loans it has been unable to make good on, but it does not publicly disclose those applications. In response to specific questions about Big3’s loan, an SBA spokesperson said the agency does not provide any additional public information beyond the data it publishes in monthly reports.

Despite its SBA-designated status, Big3 president and cofounder Jeff Kwatinetz insisted that the league has been “in total compliance” with the pandemic loan program. Upon the COVID-forced cancellation of its season that year, Kwatinetz says, Big3 “voluntarily” returned $662,000 of the loan, even though its lawyer and accountant advised against it.

“I can say, unequivocally, that unlike a lot of people who have abused PPP, we have been respectful of it by even going against (our) advisers,” Kwatinetz said in a phone interview.

Of the 965,553 PPP loans in excess of $150,000, only 16,083 (about 1.6%) are considered charged off. Big3’s original loan size was the 393rd largest (97th percentile) among them.

Kwatinetz says it is his understanding that Big3 has five years to pay off its loan in full. C3bank did not respond to repeated email and phone messages this week seeking comment.

Citing a Big3 spokesperson, The Los Angeles Times previously reported that the league repaid a sizable portion of the loan. Kwatinetz declined Sportico’s request to provide a written document substantiating the initial refund or any other payments. He later sent an email, bcc’ing Big3’s attorney, in which he suggested that the reporting for this story was “lying and malicious” and that Sportico was “doing the NBA’s work.”

Big3 needed at least 79 employees at the time to have qualified for the original $1.62 million loan. The standard loan calculation the PPP program used was two-and-a-half times the average 2019 monthly payroll costs, including gross wages and times and employer-paid health insurance. For the purposes of the calculation, payroll cost of each employee was capped at $100,000.

However, Big3 ended up retaining just nine jobs by way of the loan, according to the SBA. That discrepancy likely indicates a significant reduction in employment since 2019, according to FederalPay.org. (Kwatinetz declined to comment on the extent of workforce reductions since the pandemic.)

In order to receive PPP loan forgiveness, like the vast majority of borrowers did, employers were required to maintain employee and compensation levels and spend at least 60% of proceeds on payroll costs.

Since its creation in 2017, Big3 has been no stranger to financial or legal drama.

In March 2018, the league fired its commissioner, Roger Mason Jr., a former NBA Players Association official, later accusing him of being “corrupted by Qatari agents who had been trying to seize control of the Big3.” Mason subsequently sued Big3 for breach of contract before the parties eventually agreed to seek an arbitration ruling.

In April 2018, the league filed a $1 billion lawsuit against several Qatari investors, including the CEO of the Qatar Investment Authority, alleging the Middle Eastern sovereign wealth fund tried to insinuate itself into Big3’s operations through a pledged passive investment that it failed to live up to.

Then in 2020, Big3 sued its former law firm, Quinn Emanuel, which represented the league in its arbitration proceedings with Mason. In that complaint, filed in New York State court, Big3 accused the firm of having a conflict of interest because of its relationship with Qatar, and of trying to steer the focus of the case away from its Qatari clients and their pervasive scheme of bribery.” The lawsuit was dropped 11 days after it was filed.

Earlier this year, Bloomberg reported that the league, which currently owns all 12 of its teams, was in talks to sell some of the clubs to outside investors. Kwatinetz declined to address that when asked this week by Sportico. Nevertheless, he said that “everything is going great,” and that the Big3 plans to roll out a series of exciting new announcements in the near term.