Bronny James Stable After Cardiac Arrest at USC Workout

University of Southern California incoming freshman Bronny James, the oldest son of LeBron James, is in stable condition after collapsing during a workout at USC’s Galen Center on Monday. James suffered from cardiac arrest and he was transported by ambulance to a local hospital.

James, 18, is no longer in the intensive care unit, according to a statement the family released to TMZ.

“LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes,” a family spokesperson said.

James is the second USC player to collapse during an offseason workout in the last year. Forward Vincent Iwuchukwu suffered heart failure last July. Iwuchukwu made a full recovery and is expected to compete this season. Studies have shown that male basketball players are the athletes most vulnerable to cardiac arrest, according to research by Sports Health Journal. A standout Detroit high school basketball player died in February after going into cardiac arrest during a game, and a professional player in the Dominican Republic died last month after an apparent heart attack.

James is not the only high-profile basketball son to experience heart issues. Shaquille O’Neal’s son, Shareef, underwent open-heart surgery while a freshman at UCLA in 2018.

James, who turns 19 in October, will be eligible to enter the NBA Draft next year. His future Hall of Fame father has previously said that he wants to play with him before he retires from the NBA.

James, who went to Sierra Canyon School in Los Angeles, is part of a top-ranked USC recruiting class that includes Isaiah Collier and Arrinten Page.

(This is a developing story and will be updated.)