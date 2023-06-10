WNBA Defends Griner as Phoenix Mercury Harassed at Airport

Brittney Griner and her Phoenix Mercury teammates were subjected to harassment at the Dallas airport Saturday as they left town following a 90-77 loss to the Wings Friday night.

The Mercury traveling party was approached by Blaze TV personality and internet provocateur Alex Stein, who questioned Griner’s patriotism and intention to “boycott America,” while being ushered away by team security. A member of the Mercury traveling party responded, “You’re weird, bro!” in a video excerpt of the event which was posted on Stein’s Twitter feed.



Brianna Turner, Griner’s teammate, wrote on Twitter that a group was “following with cameras” and “saying wild remarks.”

The WNBA issued a statement saying the incident was “orchestrated by a social media figure and provocateur,” adding no specifics beyond, “his actions were inappropriate and unfortunate.”

The team followed with a statement of its own that insinuated the situation may have been related to Griner’s sexuality and her 10-month imprisonment in Russia for marijuana possession. Griner was released in December via a U.S. and Russian government prisoner exchange for Victor Bout, an arms dealer known as the “Merchant of Death.” Bout was also the subject of Stein’s inquiries.



“We are committed to our support of BG and advocating for all American hostages abroad,” the Mercury said in a statement. “We will continue our support of marginalized communities and fighting the kind of hate that targeted us today. No one, regardless of identity, should ever fear for their safety.”

The WNBA has agreed to supply charter flights for teams during the playoffs but says it can’t afford to do so during the regular season. It also bans team owners from providing such flights for their squads, arguing it creates a competitive disadvantage. In anticipation of Griner’s situation after her return, the league granted the Mercury the right to use chartered flights this season.

“The safety of Brittney Griner and all WNBA players is our top priority,” the league’s statement read. “Prior to the season, the WNBA worked together with the Phoenix Mercury and BG’s team to ensure her safety during her travel, which included charter flights for WNBA games and assigned security personnel with her at all times.” It’s unclear if the Mercury were flying commercially when the incident occurred and, if not, why the league’s measures failed to stop the antagonists from getting to Griner.

The players union also issued a statement saying charters were not about competitive concerns. “What BG and all of her PHX teammates experienced today was a calculated confrontation that left them feeling very unsafe. Everyone who was paying attention knew this would happen,” the statement read. “Every commercial flight forced upon our players is a threat to their health and safety. We implore the league and the teams not to wait another day to change the rule regarding travel.”

The Mercury are scheduled to play at Indiana on June 11.



(This story has been updated in the headline and in the second paragraph with details of the confrontation, and also in the fifth paragraph with information about Griner’s release from prison.)