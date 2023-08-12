2023 Basketball HOF Class Chock Full of Business Influencers

Just ahead of arguably the most important women’s basketball game of all-time, Billie Moore reminded her team of the moment’s magnitude. Before a must-win game against Czechoslovakia in the 1976 Montreal Summer Olympics Games, the late legendary head coach told her players that they could impact girls and women’s sports moving forward if they won—which they did. And on Saturday, they’ll be enshrined forever in Springfield, Mass., for it.

While the powerhouse Soviet Union squad went undefeated and captured gold that summer of ‘76, the Americans returned home with a silver medal in the first women’s basketball tournament at the Summer Games, two years before the Women’s Basketball League was founded.

“[Bille] was so correct,” Gail Marquis, a member of the ’76 team, said in a phone interview. “It said a lot for women’s sports, yes, for basketball, but it also trickled down to swimming, tennis, gymnastics and other team sports. Those words that she said to us stuck with me, and we saw the [landscape] evolve.”

Marquis is one of 12 members from that pioneering team who will be enshrined into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Saturday. The inaugural U.S. team, which featured former sports exec Nancy Lieberman and late University of Tennessee coach Pat Summitt, is remembered for its on-court success but more importantly how its memorable run transcended the sport and highlighted social change for women. That team served as a catalyst in driving momentum behind the civil rights law known as Title IX, which is celebrating its 51st anniversary.

Flash-forward five decades, and women college athletes are now taking advantage of the NIL landscape by profiting off their name, image and likeness. Meanwhile, the WNBA, National Women’s Soccer League and other pro women’s leagues are witnessing record growth, while other properties like the Women’s World Cup are enjoying the most marketing spend in their history.

“You can see for yourself with the changes that have been made in sports over the last 50 years and the impact that girls and women’s sports have on our entire community,” Marquis added.

The standout players on the historic ’76 Olympic women’s basketball team aren’t the only 2023 Hall of Fame inductees who’ve influenced the business world or dabbled in their own ventures. Among the inductees joining them is former Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade, who is a minority owner in the Utah Jazz, Real Salt Lake and the WNBA’s Chicago Sky. Since retiring in 2019, Wade has also launched his own wine brand, Wade Cellars, and production company, 59th & Prairie Entertainment, among other things.

A fellow wine investor and one of Wade’s former foes on the court, Tony Parker is also getting inducted this weekend. The former San Antonio Spurs star serves as the president of NorthRock X (the sports and entertainment division of wealth advisory firm NorthRock Partners). Former Spurs assistant and current Las Vegas Aces coach Becky Hammon, another inductee, became the first WNBA rookie head coach to win the league title last year. As a six-time All-Star, Hammon was considered a popular player and contributed to the growth of the league.

Two more 2023 inductees also have business ties. Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki has invested in pickleball alongside Mavs owner Mark Cuban. The German star also has investments in an array of other businesses, including cookie delivery company Tiff’s Treats, software company Luxury Presence and sports streaming company Sporttotal. Former Los Angeles Lakers star Pau Gasol is another world-champion-turned entrepreneur through Gasol16 Ventures, which is invested in Therabody, BetterUp and Overtime.

Current and former coaches Gregg Popovich (Spurs), Gene Bess (Three Rivers CC), Gary Blair (Arkansas, Texas AM), David Hixon (Amherst College), Gene Keady (Purdue) and the late Jim Valvano (N.C. State) are also part of the 2023 class.