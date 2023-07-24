Michael Jordan’s $3B Charlotte Hornets Sale Approved by NBA

The Charlotte Hornets are officially under new ownership.

Over the weekend, the NBA’s Board of Governors approved Michael Jordan’s $3 billion sale of the Hornets to a group led by Gabe Plotkin and Rick Schnall, according to a source familiar with the deal. ESPN was the first to report the news.

This is the second major NBA team transaction in the last year after the Phoenix Suns were sold to Mat Ishbia’s ownership group for a record $4 billion in February.

Plotkin, who had been a minority owner for the Hornets since 2019, will now take over as governor alongside Schnall, a former minority owner in the Atlanta Hawks. The duo is joined by Daniel Sundheim, Ian Loring, Damian Mills and Amy Levine Dawson, as well as local rapper J. Cole and country singer Eric Church.

Dyal Homecourt, a fund dedicated to investing in NBA teams, is also included in the new group. The Dyal Capital-managed firm has stakes in the Sacramento Kings, Hawks and Hornets. It’s the latest example of how private equity is helping to drive valuations for NBA teams. Jordan, who was the league’s lone Black majority owner, is getting strong return for the $275 million for which he bought the team for in 2010.

Plotkin is the founder of investment firm Melvin Capital Management while Schnall is co-president of private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice. Sundheim, who is the founder of hedge fund D1 Capital Partners, was also a minority owner in the previous Hornets ownership group. They both bought in at a $1.5 billion valuation in 2019 and had the option to buy more stake once Jordan decided to sell.

The Hornets, who finished last season 27-55, haven’t reached the playoffs since 2016. They’re hoping to turn around their fate under new ownership with new stars like guard Brandon Miller, who was drafted second overall out of Alabama last month. Miller will share a backcourt with franchise star LaMelo Ball.