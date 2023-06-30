Michael Jordan’s Dream Team Jacket Sells For $1.5 Million

The jacket that Michael Jordan wore to accept his 1992 Olympic gold medal has a new owner.

An undisclosed buyer purchased the Olympic podium jacket, which is signed by Jordan, for $1.512 million at a special single lot Sotheby’s auction that closed on Wednesday night.

The Reebok jacket, which came from the collection of former NBA communications advisor Brian McIntyre, is one of the most valuable pieces of ‘Dream Team’ memorabilia to ever go on the market. The red, white and blue jacket, made of nylon and polyester, remains in its original condition.

The 1992 Summer Olympics was the first time NBA players were permitted to participate in the Games; previously, Team USA was made up of amateurs and players from other professional leagues. This change paved the way for the now-famous ‘Dream Team,’ which featured 11 Hall-of-Famers and is considered one of the greatest basketball teams ever assembled.

Jordan, who is selling his majority stake in the Charlotte Hornets, reluctantly wore the Reebok jacket since he was—and still is—deeply tied to longtime business partner Nike. The NBA legend notably draped himself with an American flag to cover the Reebok logo during the ceremony, despite the sporting goods company paying millions to sponsor all Team USA athletes at the Barcelona Olympics.

The clash of endorsement loyalty, which is featured in the Netflix documentary The Last Dance, makes the backstory of the jacket even more unique. Jordan first received his signature shoe line from Nike in 1984, and his partnership with the brand has ballooned since; Jordan Brand recorded $5.1 billion in sales last year. Earlier this week, Nike announced that it topped $50 billion in full year revenue for the first time.

The buyer of the jacket also received letters of authentication from the MeiGray Group, which is the NBA’s official game-worn jersey partner, and James Spence Authentication for the signature.