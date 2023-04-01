Skip to main content
NBA and Players Reach New Labor Agreement

Scott Soshnick
The new collective bargaining agreement will begin with the 2023-24 season, according to a statement. Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images

The National Basketball Association will have long-term labor peace.

The league and its players reached a tentative agreement early Saturday morning on a new collective bargaining agreement that begins with the 2023-24 season, according to a statement.

The contract, which ESPN reports is for seven years, must still be approved by owners and players.

Details of the contract will be disclosed after a term sheet is signed, the statement said.

Labor peace comes at a good time for the NBA, which will soon begin talks on new media contracts.

