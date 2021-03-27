March Madness Daily: Juwan Howard vs. Dawn Staley Money Matchup

Dawn Staley and Juwan Howard both had successful professional basketball careers before stepping off the court and onto the sidelines. After a decade playing in the ABL and WNBA, Staley has spent the last 20 years coaching college, while Howard is a newer NCAA addition after a 19-season NBA career and a stint on the Miami Heat’s coaching staff.

Both coaches’ teams are well-positioned in their NCAA brackets as they enter this weekend’s Sweet 16, with Staley’s South Carolina Gamecocks a No. 1 seed in the women’s tournament, and Howard’s Michigan Wolverines a top seed on the men’s side.

But how do they match up in terms of tax brackets? Here’s a look at how their salaries and bonus structures compare.

The 48-year-old Howard is in the second season of his five-year deal with his alma mater Michigan. Year 2 comes with a $400,000 base salary, plus $1.7 million in “additional compensation” for the former NBA star, according to his contract, obtained by Sportico through an open records request. His base salary and bonuses remain the same throughout the duration of the pact, but his “additional compensation” increases annually, maxing out at $2.1 million in Year 5.

On the incentive side, the Wolverines’ Big Ten regular-season conference championship earned Howard a $50,000 bonus. Another $25,000 came his way thanks to Michigan’s NCAA tournament bid.

Howard also earns a $25K bonus for each March Madness game won, so with his team’s first two victories in hand, he has already earned $2,225,000 this season. A national championship would add another $100,000 to that total.

Not bad, but it still pales in comparison to the $149 million Howard is estimated to have earned during his 19-season NBA career, according to Spotrac.

Staley, 50, has a more bonus-heavy deal with South Carolina. With a current base salary of $650,000 and an additional $1,050,000 in compensation for this contract year, Staley was slated to make at least $1.7 million. Like Howard’s, her “additional compensation” increases annually.

However, the long-time Gamecock coach took a 10% pay reduction in her “total annual guaranteed compensation” this year due to COVID-19; the $170,000 drop brought her total guaranteed income to $1.53 million for this year, plus any bonuses earned.

Last season, Staley added at least an extra $180,000 to her $1.6 million salary between bonuses for SEC championships (regular season and tournament), two coach-of-the-year honors, a Top 25 poll ranking and a conference wins incentive, plus a number of possible academic performance bonuses.

Staley has already earned a number of the same bonuses again this year, which appear to be unaffected by her COVID contract reduction. Between her SEC wins bonus ($15,000), her conference tournament title kicker ($50,000) and a polls bonus ($15,000), Staley had secured an additional $80,000 before the Big Dance even started.

Her contract calls for an escalating NCAA tournament bonus, which starts at $25,000 for a first-round victory and jumps to $50,000 for an appearance in the Sweet 16.

Every coach’s goal, though, is taking home the title. Winning the national championship comes with a $400,000 payday for Staley, which would bring her total 2020-21 earnings to just over $2 million, plus academic bonuses. If Howard’s Wolverines were to win it all, the coach would be due $175,000 in supplemental income tied to the tournament, bringing his total to more than $2.3 million.

Sportico will be publishing one short business highlight every weekday (and on some weekend days) during the three-week NCAA tournament.

