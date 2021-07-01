NIL Deals Arrive Quickly As NCAA Athletes Flex New Financial Freedom

At the stroke of midnight marking July 1, NCAA athletes across the country entered a new era of financial freedom. For the first time, they’re now allowed to sign marketing deals, endorse products, receive payment for autographs and more—a broad set of rights commonly referred to as name, image and likeness, or NIL. Long fought by the NCAA itself, the change came following legal challenges and public activism, and recent pressure from state legislatures across the U.S.

Athletes and sponsors wasted little time taking advantage. Midnight saw a rush of people claiming to have executed the very first new deal, and less than 12 hours into the new “NIL Era,” dozens of college athletes—some big names, some lesser known—have begun making money. Here are a few that caught our eye at Sportico:

Iowa basketball player Jordan Bohannon is selling $33.33 T-shirts under his J30 Apparel brand. Bohannon, an outspoken NCAA critic, is also signing autographs at a fireworks store in Windsor Heights, Iowa, on Thursday afternoon.

Just under 3 hours until the official launch of the first J3O shirt!!! Website goes live at midnight🙌🏼 #GoHawks pic.twitter.com/Bv2OKsKkfJ — Jordan Bohannon (@JordanBo_3) July 1, 2021

Early deals might prove easiest for the athletes with the largest social followings. Twin sisters Haley and Hanna Cavinder, Fresno State basketball players with a combined 507,000 Instagram followers, announced deals with both Boost Mobile and Six Star Pro Nutrition.

Heisman Trophy frontrunner Spencer Rattler, Oklahoma’s quarterback, unveiled a new personal logo and promised to donate a portion of his NIL proceeds to underserved communities.

Autographs will be another main way athletes collect money. SMU linebacker Jimmy Phillips III conducted a live signing with Fangage at midnight, streamed over Instagram Live.

Businesses ownership is also on the table. Heisman Trophy hopeful D’Eriq King, a quarterback at Miami, and Florida State quarterback McKenzie Milton became co-founders of Dreamfield, a marketplace for athletes to sell autographs, book live event engagements and sell NFTs. King also inked a deal with a moving company called College Hunks Hauling Junk, worth a reported $20,000.

Media will be another option. Nebraska basketball players Trey McGowens III and Bryce McGowens announced a podcast “Off Court,” that is sponsored by two local restaurants. Episode 1 is already out.

Introducing "Off Court" with @Trey5mac_ and @BryceMcgowens5. Off Court is brought to you by Tanners Bar & Grill and Tavern 180 in Lincoln. Listen to Episode 1: iTunes: https://t.co/gSVFhIaNJA Spotify: https://t.co/7HduwZRICG#Huskers #NILBRASKA pic.twitter.com/0t1RoMwq7H — Off Court with The McGowens (@OffcourtP) July 1, 2021

Many athletes, including Baylor basketball player Jared Butler, have listed themselves on online marketplaces like Cameo, where they can collect money for sending personalized videos. Butler’s videos cost $45.

Request any shoutout, birthday wishes, motivational speeches, anything! On my Cameo from a NATIONAL CHAMP! Check out my Cameo profile: https://t.co/iqP7CQv5Ge pic.twitter.com/KQA6OzHHs4 — Jared Butler (@J_Hooper11) July 1, 2021