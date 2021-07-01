Name, Images and Likeness: Take the Quiz!

In the weeks leading up to today—essentially the inauguration date of the college athlete name, image and likeness era—athletic departments around the country have been busy practicing their hands at enthusiastic branding to prove their NIL mettle. With each new day comes another announcement of a school’s new, “comprehensive” NIL program, with a name that sounds vaguely familiar, if not somewhat vague.

Think you can tell the difference between Southern California’s program and a Scandinavian Eurodance group? Try your hand at our quiz below. In each category, three are actual university athletic department NIL program names; three are not—though, let’s be honest, they probably could be. Find out just how schooled you are in this new (and trademark-pending) world of college athlete monetization.