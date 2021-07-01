Skip to main content
Newsletters

Name, Images and Likeness: Take the Quiz!

Quiz: College NIL Program or Something
Test out your NIL branding chops with our staff-curated quiz! Designed by Cora Veltman

In the weeks leading up to today—essentially the inauguration date of the college athlete name, image and likeness era—athletic departments around the country have been busy practicing their hands at enthusiastic branding to prove their NIL mettle. With each new day comes another announcement of a school’s new, “comprehensive” NIL program, with a name that sounds vaguely familiar, if not somewhat vague.

Think you can tell the difference between Southern California’s program and a Scandinavian Eurodance group? Try your hand at our quiz below. In each category, three are actual university athletic department NIL program names; three are not—though, let’s be honest, they probably could be. Find out just how schooled you are in this new (and trademark-pending) world of college athlete monetization.

More News

More PMC Sites

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Sportico Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad