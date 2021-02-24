UBS Reaches HBCUs With SIAC Conference Financial Literacy Program

UBS and the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) have announced a partnership to invest in the league’s 14 schools, 13 of which are historically black colleges or universities (HBCUs). The deal seeks to provide SIAC students and athletes with a financial literacy and wellness curriculum while also improving the recruiting pipeline for the bank.

UBS will work with EVERFI, a social-impact education technology company, to bring the programs to the schools. As part of the deal, students will have access to UBS’ virtual accelerator program and personal development sessions designed to improve networking, presentation and interview skills, in addition to lessons on managing their own finances.

“This is an opportunity for UBS to invest in the future of some very talented but often overlooked communities and is a chance to change the trajectory of student’s futures by exposing them to careers in the financial services world,” Wale Ogunleye, head of UBS Sports & Entertainment, said in a statement. “Some of the brightest stars and leaders of our communities have graduated from schools within the SIAC, but there’s still a myriad of untapped potential and talent that UBS and the financial industry would benefit from.”

Students in the program will also meet an array of UBS speakers to learn more about the details of working in the financial services industry. Based in Switzerland, UBS Group AG employs over 68,000 people worldwide and provides financial advice to individual, institutional and corporate clients around the globe. The company also sees an opportunity in the schools of the SIAC.

“Our institutions take great pride in producing talented graduates who make significant contributions within a broad array of fields and professions,” said Gregory Moore, the SIAC commissioner, in a statement. “We look forward to working with UBS to provide our students with increased access and exposure to career opportunities within the financial services industry.”

EVERFI, a software-as-a-service provider to institutions, seeks to implement social changes through curriculum for schools and workplaces. Its investors include Amazon’s Jeff Bezos and Google’s Eric Schmidt.

One of the programs students will have access to is UBS’ tomorrow talent program, a virtual accelerator aimed at increasing college and career success for diverse college students.

“Combining higher education with a financial wellness curriculum can provide students all of the tools necessary in achieving their professional aspirations and financial goals,” Ray Martinez, EVERFI co-founder and president, said in a statement.