The NCAA Athletic Director Job Has Never Been More Complex, Yet Fulfilling

Today’s guest columnist is University of Toledo vice president and director of athletics Bryan Blair.

I began my tenure as vice president & director of athletics at the University of Toledo on May 1, 2022. Before and after I accepted the position, many of my colleagues asked me, “Why Toledo?” With each passing day, that question becomes easier and easier to answer.

The University of Toledo, recently ranked in the top 300 universities in the country by U.S. News and World Report, sits in one of the largest cities in the Mid-American Conference (MAC), with a revitalized downtown, affordable housing and the nation’s best Metroparks system. The university contributes $3.3 billion to the region’s economy each year and a third of graduates remain in the area, fueling the growth of Northwest Ohio.

Toledo doesn’t have a Big Four (MLB, NBA, NFL, NHL) pro sports team, but Detroit, with all its big city perks, is a 50-minute drive away. The area, boasting six million people within a 100-mile radius, is filled with athletic talent and a grassroots sports passion.

Toledo Athletics has a long and storied history of success. Coaches including Nick Saban, Bob Nichols and Gary Pinkel all got their head coaching starts as Rockets. Our facilities are amongst the best in the MAC, highlighted by the renovated Savage Arena boasting 12 luxury suites and 17 loge boxes. Men’s basketball has won two straight MAC championships; women’s basketball returns as MAC champions and regularly ranks in the Top 30 nationally in attendance, outpacing the conference averages of the ACC, Big 12, Big East, and Pac-12. Since 2016, Toledo Football has won a MAC-best 50+ games and is one of just two league teams to finish .500 or better in every season. Finally, Toledo won the 2021-22 MAC Cartwright Award, honoring the conference’s top overall athletics department.

The combination of our city and community, our university and our athletics department gives us a competitive advantage, #TeamToledo! With enhanced teamwork and a shared vision, there are no glass ceilings in the Glass City.

While being the vice president and director of athletics at the University of Toledo is an honor and incredible opportunity, the job of a FBS athletics director has never been more complex. Things such as the upcoming findings of the NCAA transformation committee, the transfer portal, gambling legalization, College Football Playoff expansion, NCAA v. Alston and NIL all contribute to this changing landscape. That doesn’t even touch on the changes happening in higher education or more broadly in society as we attempt to recover from a pandemic, reconcile its lasting impacts and lead a workforce which is increasingly rejecting the workaholic culture that’s existed in athletics for decades.

Sports wagering goes live in Ohio on Jan. 1, 2023, and with it, comes opportunities and challenges. For example, while sports wagering will now be legal in our state, gambling is still very much prohibited within NCAA rules, but institutions are now permitted to partner with organizations which promote sports-wagering activities. The MAC recently announced a partnership with Genius Sports; the conference-wide deal represents a seismic shift from even just five years ago. Sports wagering can increase interest in the sport and lead to a bump in sponsorship and ticket sales revenue. However, it’s important to ensure the integrity of our sports, and protect student-athletes from any additional pressure and feedback from sports bettors; student-athlete mental health is one of the top concerns for many athletic directors.

The upcoming expansion of the College Football Playoff is music to the ears of many FBS athletic directors, with real access to the postseason for non-Power Five schools, in some ways, similar to March Madness. Expansion possibilities are of particular interest to Group of Five athletic directors as one or possibly two Group of Five teams may get CFP berths in any given year. A school’s appearance in the CFP is a game-changer, with the media value of being mentioned alongside the top football brands in the nation creating a unique proposition.

While these challenges and changes are contextual, most come back to resources and people. As a Group of Five athletic director, resources and people are a constant topic of conversation as we strive to compete at the highest levels and provide our student-athletes with a top-notch student-athlete experience. If recruiting, retaining and developing coaches, staff and student-athletes is one of our largest keys to success, increasing the resources in the system improves those odds greatly. These resources range from transactional revenue and philanthropic support to investments in staff salaries, facility improvements and NIL. The demand for resources has never been greater as Power Five media rights deals drastically increase, further widening the monetary gap between the have and have nots, even amongst Power Five leagues.

Of course, money isn’t everything. If it was, the Yankees would win the World Series every year, right? The success, or even the chance of success, for the underdog continues to be a storyline that drives interest, attention, and investment. Look no further than March Madness and the attention on the latest Cinderella teams.

Things have never been more in flux in college athletics, and this shifting landscape results in uncertainty that can paralyze decision-making. It’s important for leaders to establish a clear guiding light through their organization’s mission, vision and core values, along with a game plan, and then make the best decisions based on the best information available at the time. While the core elements of a strategic plan remain constant, the strategy could—and should—change with the times. Those who adapt to change, finding ways to turn the challenges into opportunities, will be the most successful. How can we find the opportunities amid the disruption? Stay tuned.

Nelson Mandela once said, “Sport has the power to change the world. It has the power to inspire. It has the power to unite people in a way that little else does. It speaks to youth in a language they understand. Sport can create hope where once there was only despair. It is more powerful than government in breaking down racial barriers.”

Mandela’s words embody my why: Using sport to change lives, unite communities, provide access to higher education, inspire the youth and provide hope is a responsibility I don’t take lightly.

Despite the ever-changing environment and shifting rules, I believe in the everlasting power of sport. And if we remain focused on our why, while acknowledging that change is the only constant, today’s current challenges become new opportunities to reimagine the power of sport and make the world—including Toledo, Ohio—a better place.

Go Rockets!

Bryan Blair is the 14th athletic director in the history of the University of Toledo, and the first African American to hold the position. He joined the Rockets after serving as the deputy athletic director and chief operating officer at Washington State University since 2018.