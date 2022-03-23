March Madness Daily: School Presidents Outearning Coaches Are the Real Cinderellas

As Sportico has previously illustrated, Saint Peter’s University, this year’s Sweet 16 Cinderella, achieved one of the biggest financial upsets in modern NCAA men’s basketball history when it defeated Kentucky in the first round.

Now, the tiny New Jersey Catholic school of 2,600 undergraduates enters Thursday’s third round of March Madness as another budgetary outlier: an institution whose president makes more money than its basketball coach.

According to the private university’s most recently disclosed tax filings, from FY20, president Eugene Cornacchia earned just over $416,000, while basketball coach Shaheen Holloway took home just less than $245,000. That juxtaposition stands in stark contrast to the remaining schools in the men’s basketball tournament, several of whose head coaches earn at least five times as much as their campus’ chief administrative officer.

“Saint Peter’s historically has been very prudent in its focus on the balance between athletics and academics,” Cornacchia told Sportico in a statement. “During my time as president we’ve tried to increase our investment in athletics… However, it is important to find the right balance between the two. To not let things get out of control, to where it’s possible that you lose your focus.”

To be sure, the Peacocks’ focus could rapidly evolve amid the exuberance over its tourney run, especially if it were to pull off the ultimate upset: keeping Holloway from being hired away by a bigger, richer program. Cornacchia, however, preaches moderation.

“We’re never going to be on the level that some other schools are,” he said, “but we also aren’t those other schools. We are Saint Peter’s University. We will continue to look for additional investments that make sense for us as our resources allow.”

Consider the example of another Jesuit institution, Loyola Chicago, which made its Cinderella run to the Final Four in 2018. Head coach Porter Moser was earning $465,613—significantly less school president Jo Ann Rooney ($646,636). The following year, however, Moser’s pay was bumped over $1 million, while Rooney earned $745,181.

As for the other remaining 16 teams in this year’s NCAA tournament, the salary situation is a familiar for Division I schools: