A New Season for the SporticoU Newsletter

College football has started to hit its stride, as tends to happen when fall starts to feel, well, like fall. Georgia, Ohio State, Alabama (which squeaked out a win over A&M last weekend to remain undefeated) and Clemson make up the first four slots in the Top 25. They all also happen to have some of the highest-paid coaches in the sport. ICYMI last month, Clemson’s Dabo Swinney signed a new contract that runs through 2031. He’ll make $10.5 million this year on the new deal, reaching a whopping $12.5 million at the end of his contract.

Speaking of football, the NCAA is going to trial over concussions and traumatic brain injuries, which could put pressure on the NCAA to update its protocols and procedures, similar to what just happened with the NFL and NFLPA in the wake of former Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa’s injury.

We’ve got a really interesting op-ed on NIL for you below, which is timely considering Nike’s big news this week. The shoe giant signed five basketball players to NIL deals, including Bronny James, a senior at Sierra Canyon High School whose dad happens to have a lifetime Nike endorsement deal, Iowa All-American Caitlin Clark and Stanford All-American Haley Jones.

