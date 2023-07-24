Northwestern Hazing Scandal Undermines NIL-Centered Reform Debate

For at least the last three years, the national conversation about how to reform college sports has almost entirely centered on the question of athlete financial rights—specifically, their right of publicity.

The name, image and likeness debate has captivated not only the public’s attention but also that of a bipartisan throng of state and federal legislators, who gravitated to NIL unlike any other college sports issue.

Since NIL went into effect in July 2021, the popular discourse has turned on trying to reconcile athletes’ endorsement rights with an agreed-upon set of guardrails, establishing this challenge of consensus-building as college sports’ Gordian Knot—cut through it, and you unravel everything else.

But the hazing scandal unfolding at Northwestern University this month—which has so far resulted in the firing of its longtime football coach Pat Fitzgerald and the filing of the first wave of what will presumably be a tsunami of lawsuits—is a reminder that normalizing NIL, hard as that has proven to be, may only be scratching the surface of what troubles college sports.

“I think it is proof positive that we have spent way too much time talking about college athletes strictly from an economic standpoint,” said Illinois Rep. Kam Buckner, a former Fighting Illini football player who was one of the main sponsors of his state’s NIL law. This week, Buckner plans to introduce a college athlete bill of rights that would include language to specifically address hazing, which he hopes will set a national precedent for other states to follow suit.

The Northwestern scandal “changes the debate,” said Julie Sommer, a former collegiate swimmer at Texas, who now works as a lawyer and executive director for the Drake Group Education Fund. “The focus is not only on unregulated NIL markets but also unprotected athletes, and there is a clear need for federal action on both.”

Though it didn’t specifically address hazing, Sommer hailed the inclusion of athlete health and safety measures in a draft piece of federal legislation floated last week by a bipartisan trio of U.S. senators, as a rejection of the standalone NIL approach that has been advocated by a number of politicians and industry stakeholders.

“I think [Northwestern] is reminding us that protecting them from abuse is just as important as protecting them from financial exploitation,” Sommer said.

“Abusive and toxic cultures, like what is being uncovered at Northwestern, exist to varying degrees at virtually every school in the country, across all sports,” said Maddie Salamone, an attorney and college athlete advocate who played lacrosse at Duke. “That is why, whenever I speak about NIL, I preface it by saying that NIL is not and was never the biggest issue in college sports—the biggest issue in college sports is and has always been the abuse and mistreatment of athletes.”

Ramogi Huma, the executive director of the National College Players Association, hopes that in widening the aperture of the reform debate, the issue of hazing will drive public and political sentiment towards establishing college-athlete employee rights.

In an interview, Huma said that alone “could have helped prevent” the hazing scandal at Northwestern.

During a packed press conference in a downtown Chicago hotel last week, one of the lawyers representing a group of former Wildcats planning to sue their former university over its culture of “extreme, sexual hazing,” advocated for college athletes’ collective bargaining rights.

“I think if they had a union this would never have happened,” said Steve Levin, a well-known Chicago personal injury attorney. Levin and Florida-based civil rights lawyer Ben Crump are currently representing 15 (and counting) former Northwestern athletes who claim they suffered from a pervasive culture of abusive hazing and discrimination, which festered for years in the Big Ten school’s athletic department.

As a matter of symbolic uniformity, a previous effort at Northwestern meant to earn players collective bargaining rights also commenced with a TV camera-packed press conference in a different downtown Chicago hotel, where quarterback Kain Colter and Huma announced their plans to organize Wildcat football players through an entity called the College Athletes Player Association (CAPA). The National Labor Relation Board’s regional office in Chicago gave their labor petition a green light before the NLRB’s national board later declined to assert jurisdiction in the case.

“Having a union empowers employees to address workplace hazards, which these allegations are describing,” Huma said.

Richard Southall, the director of the College Sport Research Institute at the University of South Carolina, sees abusive hazing as a manifestation of the deeper issues with the paternalistic nature within college athletics.

“What I think this should pose to people who are objectively looking at the situation is you can’t rely on the institution itself to police itself,” Southall said. “The athletic departments and college athletic administrators say they serve the athletes all the time, but they don’t. They can say they look out for [athletes], but that is a patriarchal and very paternalistic system in which they also say we know what’s best for [athletes].”