Women In Flight: Oregon Elevates Women’s Sports Through Fundraising

Today’s guest columnist is Alexis Cross, Director of Women In Flight.

The University of Oregon Department of Athletics prioritizes innovation at its core. When donors approached the department’s leadership in late 2013, challenging Oregon Athletics to explore ways to be leaders in supporting its women athletes and lift Oregon women’s sports programs to even greater heights, the department delivered.

In 2014, led by a $1 million dollar gift from Dave and Nancy Petrone, the Women In Flight program was founded at Oregon, dedicated to creating sustainable support and resources for women athletes to achieve their goals and to have a first-class experience while wearing the Ducks uniform.

There are two key goals as part of Women In Flight:

Raise awareness by building a community for—and around—women’s athletics. Raise funds to improve the female student-athlete experience at Oregon through initiatives such as team building, facility enhancements and career development specific to women.

For the first six years, Women In Flight raised between $350,000 and $500,000 annually, with a focus on making an immediate impact in the lives of young women. As the 50th anniversary of Title IX approached in 2022, the department re-examined how to enhance a powerful culture of support for women’s intercollegiate athletics. That led to an 18-month philanthropic campaign called, “Go Do Anything: A message for women everywhere. A campaign for the women of Oregon.”

Initially, the Go Do Anything campaign set a fundraising goal of $5 million, more than nine times the amount previously raised in each prior year of the Women in Flight program. That initial goal was reached, along with the additional goal of $9 million raised in honor of Title IX, set by Oregon athletic director Rob Mullens.

At the conclusion of this latest campaign, the results exceeded all expectations and elevated the philanthropic efforts in support of Oregon women’s sports to an entirely different stratosphere. Consisting of multiyear pledges, estate commitments, endowments and more, the Go Do Anything campaign raised $15,049,374—solely for Oregon women’s athletics.

Women In Flight is now in an even stronger position to lead the national conversation regarding equity and support for women’s athletics. As interest in women’s college and professional sports continues to grow, there will be even greater opportunities for universities to advance how they support their female student-athletes.

While some may now assume that Women In Flight has an additional $15 million in the bank, it is important to clarify the breakdown of donor contributions that many entities experience during these types of campaigns. In our case, $9 million was donated through estate gifts. While we hope we will not receive these funds until well into the future, they are essential to our athletics program’s longevity as we aim to have a generational impact.

So how does more than $15 million enhance the female athlete experience at the University of Oregon?

Funded by $1.7 million in campaign proceeds, the Women in Flight endowment, in honor of the Petrone family, generates $60,000 per year to assist with the annual costs of Women In Flight. The endowment is a vital step towards true sustainability. Looking ahead, another $5 million of dedicated estate funds will increase the principle of the endowment in the future, resulting in even additional annual distributions for use. With this planned raise, the entirety of Women In Flight’s current programming will be considered endowed. We replaced the turf at Pape’ Field, which houses Oregon soccer and lacrosse. The improvement impacts more than half of our female student-athletes and will last for the next eight to 10 years. We dedicated $1.7 million towards the construction of “The Jake” golf facility. The amount is half of the necessary funding for the first ever state-of-the-art golf facility for Oregon’s golf programs. We will dedicate $3 million from estate commitments to the campaign to endow scholarships for Oregon female student-athletes in perpetuity. The remaining outright funds are pledged over the next five to 10 years and will impact Oregon women’s athletics through endowed scholarships, gifts to support Women In Flight’s annual programming or contributions to specific women’s teams.

The continued prioritization of women’s sports, supported by entities such as Women in Flight and similar programs throughout the nation, will generate greater resources that provide long-term support and stability. It is our hope to not only provide an exceptional experience for our current athletes but to also inspire the next wave of young females to dream big and to develop to their full potential, creating a new generation of strong, confident, empowered women.

Alexis Cross is a seasoned professional with a passion for creating meaningful connections. As the Director of Women In Flight, she has built a reputation for delivering exceptional results and building long-lasting relationships with Oregon supporters and student-athletes. Alexis got her start in the industry after graduating from University of Oregon’s Lundquist College of Business where she was also a student-athlete on the acrobatics and tumbling team. When it comes to building relationships across the collegiate athletics space, Alexis believes in taking a collaborative and approachable stance. She has hosted several webinars and info sessions with colleagues around the country to educate and share resources around philanthropy for women’s athletics. Alexis and her husband, Justin, live in Billings, Montana and spend their weekends backpacking in the mountains, fishing on the river, or shivering inside.