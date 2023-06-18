Bob Huggins Resigns as West Virginia Coach After DUI Arrest

Bob Huggins resigned as basketball coach at West Virginia Saturday night following his arrest the previous night for driving under the influence.

“My recent actions do not represent the values of the University or the leadership expected in this role,” Huggins said in a statement. “While I have always tried to represent our University with honor, I have let all of you—and myself—down.”

Huggins, 69, was born in Morgantown where WVU is located and spent 16 years as head coach at his alma mater. His previous head coaching stops were at Walsh, Akron, Cincinnati and Kansas State. Overall, he won 935 games—third all time in Division 1—and made 26 NCAA tournaments, including two Final Fours. In September, he was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

“I am solely responsible for my conduct and sincerely apologize to the University community—particularly to the student-athletes, coaches and staff in our program,” Huggins said. “I must do better, and I plan to spend the next few months focused on my health and my family so that I can be the person they deserve.”

The coach was already on the hot seat at West Virginia following a May appearance on a Cincinnati radio show where he used an anti-gay slur multiple times. The school suspended Huggins for the first three games of the 2023-24 season and reduced his salary by $1 million. Huggins was the highest-paid public employee in the state of West Virginia in 2022, earning $4.26 million before the penalty.

Huggins was arrested Friday night in Pittsburgh after police found his black Yukon Denali in the middle of the road with the driver’s side door open, according to the police report. Huggins failed field sobriety tests, and he registered a 0.21 on a breathalyzer, nearly three times the legal limit in Pennsylvania.

He was convicted of drunken driving in 2004 while at Cincinnati. Huggins resigned as Bearcats coach the following year.

“On behalf of West Virginia University, we share our appreciation for his service to our University, our community and our state,” WVU president Gordon Gee and athletic director Wren Baker said in a statement. “During his time as a student-athlete, assistant coach and head coach, Coach Huggins devoted himself to his players, to our student body, to our fans and alumni and to all West Virginians. His contributions will always be a part of our history. In the days ahead, we will focus on supporting the student-athletes in our men’s basketball program and solidifying leadership for our program.”