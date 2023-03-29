Final Four Fast Facts: The March Madness Mayhem Ends in Texas

Happy Wednesday, SporticoU readers. It’s almost Final Four weekend. This year’s March Madness tournaments have been absolute mayhem in the best way possible. Case in point: More than 20 million brackets were filled out on ESPN, but only 37 correctly picked the men’s Final Four.

Let’s start with the women’s tournament. In short, Iowa’s Caitlin Clark is an absolute legend. The 6-foot junior guard finished Sunday night’s Elite Eight matchup against Louisville with 41 points, 10 boards and 12 assists to lead the No. 2 seed to its first Final Four in three decades. It was the first 40-point triple-double in NCAA tournament history—men’s or women’s. She also became the first player to score 900 points and notch 300 assists in a single season, so there’s that.

Next up, Clark’s Hawkeyes will try to snap undefeated South Carolina’s 42-game win streak on Friday. They’ll have to get through Aliyah Boston to have a shot at their first basketball national championship in school history, men’s or women’s. The No. 1 Gamecocks, on the other hand, won it all just last year. Both Clark and Boston are finalists for player of the year, and the matchup is expected to draw record-setting viewership numbers.

The other semifinalists include No. 3 LSU, which punched its ticket to Dallas to return to the Final Four after a 15-year hiatus on the back of a double-double from Angel Reese, and No. 1 Virginia Tech, making its Final Four debut.

While everyone is looking to make history—South Carolina would be the first back-to-back champ since UConn won four consecutive NCAA titles from 2013 through 2016—the Huskies did the opposite, breaking an insane streak of 16 straight Elite Eight appearances and 14 straight Final Fours with its loss to Ohio State on Saturday.

On the men’s side, things look … nothing like anyone expected. No. 4 UConn, No. 9 Florida Atlantic, No. 5 San Diego State and No. 5 Miami are heading to Houston, making this the first Final Four with three first-time participants (FAU, San Diego State, Miami) since 1970. Only UConn has ever made it this far in the Big Dance, and all four national titles held by the group belong to the Huskies. The last time UConn won a men’s championship was in 2014.

The 2023 men’s Final Four is about as far from last year’s crop of blue bloods as they come. In 2022, Kansas, North Carolina, Duke and Villanova were the final teams remaining, with 61 Final Four appearances and a whopping 18 national championships between them.

Lest we not forget, there’s another men’s college basketball tournament going on, and a very profitable one at that, in the NIT. North Texas and UAB punched their tickets to the championship game on Tuesday night. Both programs are seeking their first NIT title.

Fun fact: At this year’s NCAA convention, the creation of a second women’s basketball postseason tournament was approved. The 32-team event will be similar to the men’s NIT and may debut next year (at the earliest). A women’s NIT tournament does currently exist, but it’s run by an outside entity independent of the NCAA. The new event will be NCAA owned and operated, like the men’s iteration.

