The NCAA’s Academic Deception: Equating Amateurism With Education

Today’s guest columnist is Chris Corr of Troy University.

New NCAA President Charlie Baker has picked up right where his predecessor left off.

The NCAA and its army of litigators would have you believe that the sanctity of college sports is dependent on maintaining the current “collegiate model of athletics.” This model positions amateurism as a necessity to ensure academics and education remain at the forefront of the college athlete experience.

Within this collegiate model, however, academics are rarely prioritized by administrators and coaches. In fact, academic qualifications and standards are more often simply barriers to coaches and recruiters. Barriers that are easily hurdled.

Amid the spectacle of Deion Sanders’ coaching debut at the University of Colorado’s spring football game, CU chancellor Philip DiStefano praised the impact of Coach Prime’s arrival in Boulder. Boasting about the No. 1-ranked transfer recruiting class, according to 247Sports, DiStefano specifically noted that eased admission standards had resulted in every transfer athlete having been all but seamlessly admitted to the university.

Such eased academic admission requirements are not new to college sports. Academically prestigious Notre Dame significantly lowered admissions standards for football recruits in the 1980s and ’90s. In 2007, Steve Spurrier threatened to quit his job as head football coach at South Carolina after two football recruits were denied admission. The school quickly announced it would seek to revise special admittance policies for athletes.

And it isn’t just football. In the sport of fencing, for instance, Ivy League institutions have been known to provide preferential admission to recruits, all for the sake of potential athletics success.

Across the breadth of NCAA sport offerings, academics and educational attainment are most often marginalized for the sake of winning games and revenue generation.

The NCAA’s campaign for amateurism and the primacy of academics runs deep, though, both financially and socio-culturally.

Metrics such as the NCAA-created Graduation Success Rate (GSR) serve as propaganda to the NCAA’s agenda. GSR is calculated based off the number of athletes that graduate within six years of initial enrollment in college. The GSR formula, however, removes any athlete who transfers, drops out in good academic standing, or declares for a professional draft. Who’s left that doesn’t graduate in a given recruiting class?

The GSR formula allows the NCAA to advance the societal message that athletes “continue to graduate at record rates” year after year, fixating on amateurism as a system providing immeasurable value to athletes themselves.

In actuality, the story behind athlete graduation rates is much more tenuous.

The GSR metric is inflated and differs significantly from the Federal Graduation Rate (FGR), a required U.S. Department of Education calculation that measures the number of full-time college athletes that graduate within six years of initial college enrollment—excluding no one. Another metric, the Adjusted Graduation Gap (AGG) calculated by the College Sport Research Institute (CSRI), illustrates the discrepancy between traditional student graduation rates and those of athletes.

In March, CSRI reported that Division I men’s basketball players graduated at a rate 23% less than traditional students at their respective universities. Division I women’s basketball players graduated 15% less.

However, the NCAA reported a GSR of 90% among Division I athletes in 2022, specifically noting the GSR of Black athletes at 81%. AGG tells a different story. A 2022 CSRI report found Black Power Five football players graduated 25% less than traditional students, while white players graduated only 3% less.

While GSR provides the NCAA a self-created instrument to further its message, both the FGR and AGG more accurately depict the true academic progress of college athletes.

There’s no doubt that amateurism and the antiquated “collegiate model of athletics” provide opportunities for athletes. It’s just that the transactional relationship around that opportunity is decidedly one-sided.

While most NCAA athletes graduate and “go pro in something other than sports,” as the association’s ads say, shifting admissions requirements to ensure athletes receive preferential admittance is indicative of the inherent value that athletes, and athletic success, provide to colleges and universities.

Academic institutions, so concerned with rankings and metrics to ensure the conveyance of exclusivity and stature, consistently make exceptions for athletes. The NCAA wants you to believe that in return for this athletic value, athletes receive something of immeasurable value—an education, a degree.

While the Charlie Baker introductory press tour has touted the importance of the NCAA and the maintenance of amateurism, don’t be fooled.

The NCAA gave way to big business a long time ago. This is not, and has never been, an argument about academics and education.

Corr, a former college football staffer, is an assistant professor in the School of Hospitality, Sport, & Tourism Management at Troy University. More information on CSRI and its annual Adjusted Graduation Gap Reports can be found at www.csri.org.