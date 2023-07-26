NCAA Represents Down Under While Making NIL Noise Stateside

Happy Wednesday, SporticoU readers. Here’s a fun fact to start off this edition of the newsletter: 137 college soccer players with NCAA experience—most former, but some current—are competing at the 2023 Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, which kicked off last week.

A whopping 76 schools are represented across 21 different national teams. Canada leads the way with 22 former NCAA players on its roster. Twenty of the USWNT’s 23 went through the American college system, with Stanford being particularly well represented. Five former Cardinal players (including 22-year-old standout Sophia Smith and 2022 graduate Naomi Girma) are on Team USA, which plays again Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET for those interested in seeing their favorite former college stars in action Down Under.

Speaking of the NCAA, the governing body has been back in the spotlight in Washington, D.C., as it continues to lobby for federal name, image and likeness (NIL) legislation—this time getting its biggest conferences to throw their weight behind the coming “College Athletes Protection and Compensation Act of 2023.” The bill was drafted by Senators Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), Cory Booker (D-N.J.) and Jerry Moran (R-Kan.), all of whom have introduced NIL legislation at one point or another over the last three years but none of whom have yet gotten enough momentum for them to become law. Déjà vu, anyone?

My first thought about the news was something like: we’re doing this again?? My colleague Michael McCann summed my feelings up more intelligently, writing “NIL bills in Congress to date have often shared two elements: They attract a lot of media attention, and they go nowhere.” We’ve seen this before. Even bipartisan NIL bills have failed to gain traction. Even if this one may appear more promising than the others, I still sit squarely in the camp asking why Congress cares about NIL—and why the NCAA continues spending so much time and money pushing for this.

There are already state laws and NCAA policies in place and, if we’re being frank, a whole slew of other issues that likely sit higher on legislators’ agendas. The same could be said about the NCAA, or at least should be. For starters, the governing body could spend more time refining and actually enacting its existing NIL rules and regulations rather than continuing to wait for Congress to maybe fix it one day. But beyond that, the very necessity of the organization—and the scope of its reach—continues to be questioned as its member conferences grow into bigger and more formidable individual businesses. There are lingering questions amid ongoing realignment about where dozens of schools might fit in the era of super conferences, and a growing push for athlete employment status that would be a seismic change to the collegiate model.

There are so many other issues the NCAA should be tackling with as much muscle as it continues to put behind its quest for federal NIL oversight. Instead, it’s like we’re all on a never-ending NIL merry-go-round. TLDR? New president (who, it is worth noting, is a former politician), same old NCAA.

That’s my two college cents for the week, back to the World Cup I go. Catch you next time.