Booster Golf Trip Puts Ex-College AD on Trial in Rare Prosecution

Of all the modern-day scandals that have benighted Division I college sports, it is nearly unprecedented for an athletic director to be criminally tried over one.

But that is on the docket for next week in an Albuquerque courthouse, where former University of New Mexico AD Paul Krebs faces two felony embezzlement counts related to his alleged mishandling of payments for a 2015 university booster golf trip to Scotland.

Krebs’ case has been slated for a five-day jury trial, during which prosecutors have indicated their plans to call 20 different witnesses, including a former UNM president and several of the boosters who participated in the golfing excursion at issue.

There remains an outside chance that Krebs could strike a plea before the jury is seated Monday morning. That is what ultimately happened with another former New Mexico athletic director, John Koenig, who pled guilty in 1990 to defrauding the school of $25,000 by falsifying travel receipts. Besides Koenig and Krebs, experts who study the ills of intercollegiate athletics could recall just one other example in recent decades of an AD who faced prosecution for a matter related to their work: Tim Curley, who was charged in 2012 as part of the Jerry Sandusky child rape scandal at Penn State.

Curley ended up pleading guilty to one count of misdemeanor child endangerment, thus avoiding three felony charges at trial, and served 2 1/2 months behind bars.

In 1972, Montana athletic director and football coach Jack Swarthout was indicted in U.S. District Court on charges of conspiring to misuse federal work-study monies. Swarthout and an assistant coach were acquitted by a jury the following year.

Since then, there have been a few other close calls. For example, in 1982, a special grand jury was impaneled by the district attorney of East Baton Rouge, La., to probe financial irregularities in the LSU athletic department, which was more than a million dollars in the hole. While this led to the forced resignation of AD Paul Dietzel, no charges were ever filed.

Last month, the New Mexico attorney general’s office dismissed four of the original counts that were brought against Krebs in the grand jury’s indictment.

In an interview, Hector Balderas, the former state AG who presided over Krebs’ arraignment in 2019, says he still supports the decision to bring the case forward.

“Unfortunately some public higher education institutions have operated like private country clubs,” Balderas, now the president of Northern New Mexico College, told Sportico. “Our communities are becoming less and less tolerant when it involves mismanagement of public money and violating the rule of law.”

A spokesperson for the AG’s office declined to comment on the case and Krebs’ attorney did not respond to multiple email messages seeking their response.

The crimes Krebs is accused of committing may well seem trivial in light of the horror at Happy Valley, and even trivial against the backdrop of the recent news of hazing and racism inside the Northwestern football program, which led to this week’s firing of Wildcats football coach Pat Fitzgerald.

If there is a larger lesson to Krebs’ unique predicament, it could be as a case study in the misaligned incentives of college athletic administrators when it comes to where their reputational interests lie. The Krebs saga portrayed an athletic director seemingly more concerned with inoculating himself from short-term embarrassment—and, perhaps, saving face with a few donors—than preserving the integrity of his taxpayer-funded job.

Rick Karcher, a professor and faculty athletics representative at Eastern Michigan who teaches a course on sports ethic, says the situation speaks to the furtive culture within college athletics, where quietly handling things in-house is considered not only an expediency, but a virtue.

“They rationalize it, and I don’t mean that in an evil, vindictive way,” Karcher said. “We are dealing with students. There is a lot of confidential information that can’t be revealed publicly— so there are a lot of components to it.

“They just get used to handling everything internally and think, ‘We are handling it properly and who else could handle it better than we can?’” Karcher continued.

Bob Boland, who served as Penn State’s athletic integrity officer from 2017 to 2022, said that for as rare as it has been up to this point, he foresees a future in which more and more AD’s find themselves sitting at the defendant’s table.

“I think it goes with the complexity and the revenue that is involved in this space and now, to some degree, the number of people watching,” said Boland, who now is an “of counsel” at the law firm of Shumaker, Loop, & Kendrick, where he practices sport and labor law.

For Krebs, 66, the road to criminal prosecution had an innocuous beginning: in Oct. 2014, he booked a Scottish golfing group trip for 24 people with Anthony Travel, the booking agency used by UNM and numerous other athletic departments. The plan was to then recruit a sufficient number of boosters to cover most of the 24 slots. Each golfing package included six nights of hotel accommodations and five rounds at some of the country’s most storied links. Krebs signed the $250,000 contract with Anthony Travel and the Lobo Club, UNM’s athletic booster organization, cut a check for the initial down payment of $50,000.

But when Krebs was unable to wrangle enough Lobo boosters to join and, therefore, cover the full cost of the contract, prosecutors allege he charged six of the packages—totaling almost $64,000—on his university-issued purchasing card. Prosecutors claim that by him doing so, Krebs illegally used tens of thousands of dollars in public money for a private, personal interest, made worse by the remittances then being misclassified in the athletic department’s financial books.

“Through intentional misappropriation by means of fraudulent conduct, practices or representation, Paul Krebs participated in the Scotland Golf Trip,” the criminal complaint against him said.

Nearly two years after the trip took place, in May 2017, a local Albuquerque TV station reported that UNM had spent almost $40,000 for him, men’s basketball coach Craig Neal and Lobo Club executive director Kole McKamey to participate. The revelations came at a point when New Mexico’s athletic department was already under siege over the collapsed naming-rights deal for its basketball arena and the indictment of a former basketball assistant for the alleged misuse of his university purchasing card.

Faced with media questions, Krebs insisted there were no issues with the trip whatsoever. Soon afterwards, however, he at least privately acknowledged that his deflective instincts were misguided.

“I now want to get out front and also recognize that I was wrong,” Krebs wrote in an email to a friend, later subpoenaed by prosecutors. “We are struggling with our budget, and this gives fuel to the fire. Will this divide our fan base and make it hard to generate support? UNM leadership is not happy with me and understandably so as I was not honest and upfront with them. I was so disgusted by the negativity and the pressure had gotten to me, and I thought no one would find out. Wrong move.”

But Krebs’ subsequent moves proved no less deceptive—nor problematic.

A week later, he secretly made a $25,000 payment to the UNM Foundation, with the direction that the money be allocated back to the athletic department to cover the Scotland shortfall. At the same time, he publicly announced that an anonymous donor had written the check—a witting lie, according to prosecutors. When this failed to quell public scrutiny, Krebs attempted to create a fictitious paper trail to back up his secret-donor story, instructing his wife, a UNM faculty member, to draft a letter purporting to be from the “donor” and delivering it to a UNM Foundation official. Krebs also requested that his wife delete their communications about the matter “so nothing is discoverable” in a public records request. That email, however, would also eventually wind up in prosecutors hands.

In May 2018, Balderas informed UNM’s interim president that the attorney general’s office had commenced a formal investigation into the incident, to make sure that Krebs had adhered to state laws requiring public officials to conduct themselves in “an ethical manner in advancement of the public trust.”

Five years later, a jury may soon decide. If convicted of the two counts he faces, both second-degree felonies, Krebs faces a basic sentence of nine years in jail and a $10,000 fine. As a first-time felon of a nonviolent crime, however, he would mostly likely get a suspended or deferred sentence.

Prior to being hired by New Mexico in 2006, Krebs had a seven-year stint as AD at Bowling Green, where he hired Urban Meyer to his first college head football coaching job. Before then, Krebs was a top athletic administrator for a number of years at his alma mater, Ohio State.

When he retired from UNM in June 2017, Krebs was just finishing the first of a five-year term on the NCAA Tournament men’s basketball selection committee.