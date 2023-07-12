Northwestern Coach Pat Fitzgerald’s Firing Raises Union Questions

Happy Wednesday, SporticoU readers. It’s the dead of summer, with not much on the college sports calendar after LSU won the men’s College World Series. It was a strange championship series (Florida won the second game 24-4, then Game 3’s final score was 18-4 in favor of the Tigers…) that still drew a record audience—an average of 2.86 million viewers tuned in across the three-game series, up 75% over 2022. The tournament as a whole rang in as the most-watched men’s CWS on ESPN platforms to date. Congrats, Tigers.

But there’s still a college sports elephant in the room in the form of accusations of hazing and racism within the Northwestern football program, which led to longtime head coach Pat Fitzgerald’s firing on Monday. For those who aren’t caught up, here’s a brief rundown.

Fitzgerald, 48, is a former Northwestern linebacker who had served as the school’s head football coach since 2006. He received a 10-year contract extension before the 2021 season. Last Friday, Fitzgerald was suspended for two weeks—in the middle of July, when no is being played—without pay (Fitzgerald made more than $5 million last year as part of his contract). The Friday news dump (classic) came after Northwestern received the report from a six-month investigation, commissioned by the school, into allegations of hazing within the football program, which were made by a former player. The school played coy and said because there wasn’t evidence showing that Fitzgerald or his staff knew about the incidents—plural because, well, this was apparently an ongoing problem—a two-week suspension in the offseason was a valid punishment.

On Saturday, the school’s student-run paper, The Daily Northwestern, published a story detailing some of the allegations publicly for the first time. Then they wrote more stories about it, smashing the school’s hopes of burying the news in a haze of non-specificity. According to the students’ reporting, the allegations ran the gamut of complaints: hazing, sexual abuse, a culture of racism.

On Monday, Fitzgerald, the winningest coach in Northwestern football history, was fired. The school still hasn’t released the entire report on the school-sanctioned investigation. The school’s baseball coach is also under scrutiny now for fostering an “abusive” environment. When it rains, it pours.

There’s a lot we could get into here—football culture, Fitzgerald’s buyout (or lack thereof?), the sheer amount of power and influence even moderately successful football coaches have on campus, the unfortunate need for so many investigations into different college programs for a seemingly never-ending list of troubling reasons—but there’s one other thing that feels pertinent to the business side of the college football conversation: This feels like an area that could be helped by a collegiate players’ union.

So much of the unionization narrative centers around pay—if/how/when/why college football players should or should not be paid or recognized as employees—but in theory, a union also would serve as a place where athletes could raise concerns just like these.

Yes, there’s some irony here given that the first football players union nearly came to be at Northwestern not too long ago. It was Fitzgerald who fought hardest against it. But now that the conversation is back in the public dialogue, this feels like where unions could provide a tremendous benefit to players: protecting and ensuring a safe workplace environment.

Just my two cents. Until next time, stay cool in this summer heat.