Ohio State AD Gene Smith to Hand Off NCAA’s Biggest Budget in 2024

Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith, who has presided over college sports’ biggest-spending athletic department, announced Wednesday he intends to retire at the conclusion of the 2023-24 academic year.

“I have always believed that a leader seeks to be the right person at the right time in the life of the institution,” Smith said in a press conference Wednesday morning. “I believe that July 2024 is the right time to welcome new leadership to build upon what we have achieved and continue to build upon the great tradition of excellence in athletics and business advancement at Ohio State.”

After serving as AD for Eastern Michigan, Iowa State and Arizona State, Smith landed the Buckeyes’ top job in 2005, and guided Ohio State through a period of seismic growth in intercollegiate athletics. During the course of Smith’s tenure, OSU signed a $252 million apparel deal with Nike, a $240 million multimedia rights agreement with IMG and raised $930 million in athletic department private gifts.

“Because of that we have been able to sustain 36 sports and a spirit squad…that is fully funded,” Smith told Sportico in a telephone interview following his announcement. “Our expenditures increase 5% to 7% every year. When you have a thousand athletes or more, it is an expensive venture. The fact we are self-supporting says a lot, but, as you know, at some point, you got to be able to continue that revenue generation.”

Smith said that he initially considered retiring in 2019, but in light of the COVID pandemic, decided to stay on longer, particularly to help with the transition of new football coach Ryan Day, who was hired to replace Urban Meyer.

Smith estimates he now spends about 60% to 70% of his working hours focused on revenue generation—and that this will likely be the case for his eventual successor.

In recent years, Ohio State has consistently been the top-spending athletic department in the country; it is the only department to have spent a billion dollars total over the past five years.

Smith’s tenure was not without its challenges. In 2011, OSU’s third-winningest football coach, Jim Tressel, resigned amid an NCAA investigation into allegations that football players had for years received free tattoos from a Columbus, Ohio, tattoo parlor in exchange for Buckeyes memorabilia. As punishment, Ohio State was placed on probation and banned from postseason play for a year.

However, the sting of “Tattoogate” was quickly alleviated when Smith hired former Florida coach—and Ohio native—Urban Meyer, who coached the Buckeyes to an undefeated season in his inaugural 2012 campaign. Meyer went on to win the national championship in 2014 and post an 83-9 record before he resigned in 2018 under a cloud of controversy over his hiring of assistant coach Zach Smith.

Gene Smith’s departure from OSU comes at a time when its league, the Big Ten, is on the precipice of forming the first so-called super conference, with current Pac-12 members UCLA, USC, Oregon and Washington set to join next year.

Smith said the current tumult did not account for the timing of his retirement.

“There is going to be this moment in time where you are just going to know,” Smith explained. "And that happened to me this summer. It had nothing to do what is going on in the landscape, because, having been in it for so long, that is always happening.”

In light of the changing landscape in college sports, Smith controversially proposed that the Football Bowl Subdivision schools break away from the NCAA and reorganize themselves, with new rules, under the College Football Playoff.

“There are some people in the industry who can throw things out there and take the heat, and I am one of those people,” Smith said Wednesday. “We need to look at how we are structured differently.”

Whatever structure arises will no longer be Smith’s problem. Nor will keeping the Buckeyes’ bank accounts full.

"Whoever comes in has to spend a significant amount of their time fundraising,” Smith said. “Being a strong entrepreneur in that revenue generation space is critical.”

(This article has been updated throughout with quotes from Gene Smith.)