What Does Life Look Like for the Poor Pac-12 Leftovers?

Happy Wednesday, SporticoU readers. Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ve probably seen at least some of the seemingly never-ending conference realignment news. If you thought things were crazy when Texas and Oklahoma left for the SEC or USC and UCLA decided to ditch the Pac-12 for the Big Ten—this last week was really a doozy.

Quick recap: the Pac-12 was absolutely decimated in the span of about 24 hours. Just one week after the news about Colorado rejoining the Big 12 broke, Oregon and Washington went to the Big Ten. By the end of that same day, the Big 12 announced that Arizona, Arizona State and Utah had been accepted for membership. The Pac-12, which still doesn’t have a TV deal, now has just four remaining members (or, it will when everyone formally departs next year). The lone teams standing are Washington State, Oregon State, Cal and Stanford—though the latter two are reportedly maybe thinking about joining the ACC.

I have to be honest, of all the wild moves we’ve already seen, that would take the cake. Louisville is currently the ACC’s westernmost member. Now the conference is juggling the possibility of expanding literally from the Atlantic Coast to the Pacific (and people are worried about the logistics of the Big Ten’s footprint?!) while also trying to keep fading powerhouse Florida State put … which seems increasingly unlikely, at least long-term.

Back to the point. If they also jump off the sinking Pac-12 ship, that leaves Oregon State and Washington State in the Pac-12. (Should we start calling it the Pac-2?) But here’s the thing: these decisions ultimately come down to football and money, which are often one in the same in top-tier college athletics. There’s a reason Oregon State and Washington State have been left behind in this new Power Four landscape. For the 2022 fiscal year, the two athletic departments operated with the smallest budgets in all of the Power Five.

Oregon State brought in just $83,480,015 in revenue in the most recent fiscal year. Washington State’s revenues rang in at $85,028,825—both about $10 million behind the almost $95 million Colorado made, and the Buffaloes reported the third lowest revenue in the Power Five! Across those five conferences, schools reported an average operating revenue of more than $144 million last year. (Shameless plug for Sportico’s Intercollegiate Financial database, which has revenue information for all public DI schools.)

That gap is big enough to drive speculation that a mid-major conference would make more sense as a future home for either school. That leads me to point two: moving from a Power 5 conference, even if it’s the Pac-12, to a mid-major would mean taking a major hit in conference distributions. These schools have gotten used to operating with a conference distribution that rang in at $37 million apiece for Pac-12 members last year. What they’d get each year in a mid-major would be a fraction of that, which begs the question: how would each school’s athletics departments downsize accordingly? It wouldn’t be pretty, even if it may be a better financial fit in a future where the budgets of bigger schools only get exponentially bigger (hello, massive forthcoming TV deals).

The good news is they’ve still got some time to sort this all out but, man, I don’t envy those Pac-2 AD’s right about now, or the folks at Stanford and Cal as they try to land on their feet. God speed, everyone.