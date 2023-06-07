A Rosy Start for Stanford Star and an Uphill Battle For the NCAA

Happy Wednesday, SporticoU readers, and welcome to June! Time flies when you’re having fun, and that’s probably what 20-year-old Stanford product Rose Zhang is doing this week after becoming the first player since 1951—72 years ago!—to win an LPGA Tour event in her professional debut over the weekend.

What’s perhaps even more impressive? Zhang’s victory came just 13 days after she surpassed Tiger Woods’ record for most wins in Cardinal history and won her second consecutive NCAA individual title, etching her name in the college record books as the first woman to win back-to-back golf titles. So, with Sunday’s win, she really went back-to-back-to-back.

She did so with the support of two of golf’s biggest sponsors—Adidas and Callaway Golf—after striking deals with both in 2022 thanks to NIL. Not a bad way to get your professional career going.

Speaking of the NCAA and NIL: It’s been nearly two years since the college sports governing body threw its hands up in surrender as name, image and likeness legislation passed in states across the country, and the NCAA is still hoping Congress will lend a land. Information on bills expected to be introduced soon has trickled out over the last several weeks, but we’ve seen efforts on NIL and athlete rights fizzle out in Congress before. As Sportico’s legal expert Michael McCann writes, “As before, the odds that Congress passes anything are slim—especially as state laws, labor law litigation, NLRB action and basic economics reconstitute the relationship between college athletes and their schools.”

Some of the proposals are more athlete-focused than the NCAA would probably prefer (supporting things like athlete employee status), and thus new president Charlie Baker, the former governor of Massachusetts, is lobbying the Hill hard. Here’s Michael’s read on what’s on the NCAA’s wish list:

A definitive statement that college athletes cannot be classified as employees

A ban on revenue sharing with athletes

Immunity from antitrust scrutiny around its amateurism rules

Rules that supersede state NIL laws

A legal mandate of disclosure of NIL deals to schools

A standard NIL contract requirement

Other additional restrictions on collectives and agents

Piece of cake! (Just kidding.)

What’s especially interesting to me here is why the NCAA is still spending so much time (and money) working Washington. As a private organization, the NCAA can theoretically implement all of these rules itself. However it would need support from all of its members, which it appears it may not have, and it could risk exposing itself to more legal action if it did enact some of these on its own. I’m no politician, but considering those facts, giving the NCAA carte blanche here seems to have risks of its own. If the NCAA can’t rally enough support internally among its members to get these passed or win judges over, why would Congress want to pick up that mantle?

We’ll get a better sense of whether any of these bills pick up steam over the summer, so until then, you’ve got the women’s College World Series to keep you busy and the men’s soon to come. Speaking of Soon(ers)… Oklahoma softball is seemingly unstoppable after winning 51 straight. Watch a game, you won’t regret it. Finals start tonight.