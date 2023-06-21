San Diego State Hangs in Mountain West Limbo

Happy Wednesday, SporticoU readers, and happy Summer Solstice. Hard to believe it’s already the tail end of June.

The start of summer means we’re approaching the end of the spring college sports season. Lacrosse and softball have crowned their champions, and baseball is in the thick of the men’s College World Series. The final best-of-three matchup could be set as soon as tonight and will kick off Saturday on ESPN.

While the MCWS continues in good ole’ Omaha, Neb., San Diego State has ruffled some feathers farther west. The school has reportedly informed the Mountain West conference it intends to resign as a member, according to ESPN. That likely means SDSU, a charter member of the conference since its inception in 1999, is preparing to be part of another wave of collegiate reconfiguration, though it doesn’t yet have an official Power Five offer. (Paging: Pac-12…) But, per the terms of the school’s agreement with the Mountain West, it needs to give the conference a year of notice—which means by the end of this June.

With a landing spot still in flux, SDSU reportedly asked its current conference for a one-month extension on its required notice, but it doesn’t seem like the Mountain West is willing to play ball. Here’s what that means monetarily: If San Diego State gives the proper amount of notice (one year), it owes an exit fee of nearly $17 million. If it doesn’t give notice in time, that fee essentially doubles to $34 million.

These exit fees function similarly to the massive buyouts we see in coaching or administrator contracts in college athletics. In theory, they’re designed to dissuade parties from leaving an agreement early. But none of these seemingly prohibitively expensive financial disincentives and contractual obligations actually do what they intend to do. It feels like all parties are increasingly less inclined to take these matters to court, and often end up negotiating some sort of compromise instead.

For example, if San Diego State gave notice to the Mountain West in the next week and only owed $16.5 million—which is still about a quarter of the school’s entire athletics budget for the 2022 fiscal year, according to Sportico’s database—it could and likely would negotiate an extended payment structure where smaller sums were paid over the span of several years (or another scenario that makes it more financially feasible to leave). Having to pay $1.65 million a year for 10 years is a much easier pill to swallow than owing a lump sum up front, and the school’s administration would likely be more inclined to green-light the move. Even if the school didn’t make the deadline and ended up with a $34 million whopper of an exit fee, we’d probably still see some negotiating on the final price tag.

As our legal analyst Michael McCann tweeted: The Mountain West could “sit tight and remind San Diego State it has to abide by its membership contract—if SDSU doesn’t, it’s in breach and would be subject to litigation [and] paying damages—or offer [the] conference something in return to now change their deal.”

The question central to this whole conversation becomes: Is San Diego State worth enough to the Mountain West to blow a bunch of time and money on going through the lengthy process of litigating—or even arbitrating, depending on the terms of the agreement—the school’s exit? Or is negotiating easier?

The latter conclusion was the case when Texas and Oklahoma decided to depart for the SEC. In theory, both schools were contractually bound to the Big 12 until 2025. Like, legally locked in! Did that stop them from leaving early? Nope. They negotiated an earlier exit, and though they paid a hefty price for it (a combined $100 million), at the end of the day they still got what they wanted at a price they felt they could afford thanks to the millions of dollars the SEC will soon rain down on its newest members.

These financial prohibitions prove similarly ineffective when it comes to stopping coaches from leaving. In coaching contracts, buyouts serve to outline how much coaches are owed if they’re fired without cause (don’t get me started), yes, but also to theoretically protect an athletic department from losing said coach to a different school. They also work to dissuade competitors from poaching their talent. But has having to pay a coach’s buyout at their existing school dissuaded other universities from trying to poach talent when they’re in need? Nope.

Sure, some schools probably can’t swing what it would cost them to hire someone who is a year into a lucrative deal, or one locked into a sky-high blanket buyout, but in the upper echelons of college athletics, these dollars don’t seem to have done much discouraging. Remember when Nebraska hired Scott Frost from UCF? Did Frost’s UCF buyout tank the deal? Nope. Nebraska just paid it. USC paid Lincoln Riley’s $4.5 million Oklahoma buyout in 2021 … the list goes on.

These buyouts seem to be less about preventing coaches, administrators or even schools from leaving an agreement early and more about providing some sort of financial windfall for the party left behind. And the more negotiable these things become, the easier it is to sell stakeholders on breaching the terms of a deal.

That being said, enjoy the MCWS, folks. We’ll be back the week after the Fourth of July.