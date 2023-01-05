TCU Fans Snap Up Tickets for College Football Title Game in L.A.

Droves of TCU fans are gearing up to head to southern California to watch the Horned Frogs contend for their first football national championship in nearly 85 years. Georgia’s supporters, on the other hand, seem much less excited about the idea of making the 2,000-plus mile cross-country trek to Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium to support their reigning champion Bulldogs in their second consecutive title game appearance.

The state of Texas leads the way in ticket sales for the championship clash, accounting for 37% of resale purchases, according to data from SeatGeek. Within the Lone Star State, TCU’s home city of Fort Worth accounts for 19% of sales from the state and neighboring Dallas for another 18%.

The second biggest group of buyers are from the game’s host state of California, with 19%. Fans from Georgia are responsible for only about 7% of SeatGeek’s national championship ticket sales after what was essentially a home game at the Peach Bowl in Atlanta’s Mercedes Benz Stadium for the semifinals, where the Bulldogs topped the Ohio State Buckeyes in a thrilling one-point win.

Texas’ proximity to Los Angeles, especially compared to Georgia, may explain some of the heightened ticket interest, but fans are more likely planning to make the trip on account of the eight decades that have passed since TCU last won a national championship; both of the Horned Frogs’ national titles were won in the 1930s. Monday’s appearance will mark the program’s first in the lifetime of most of its fans, its first in the era and its first since returning to the power conferences as a member of the Big 12 about a decade ago.

The Bulldogs, on the other hand, are no strangers to the national championship. They played for the title and won—their first since 1980—just last January in a redeeming rematch of the 2018 championship game where they fell to Alabama. At last season’s championship game in Indianapolis, where quarterback Stetson Bennett led his team to victory over their SEC rival, Georgia topped the list of states that purchased tickets on SeatGeek’s platform, accounting for 32% of sales.

Traveling to games requires time and money, with the average resale prices of tickets for Monday night’s clash jumping 17% to $1,904 once the final matchup was set—not a small amount for many fans, especially repeatedly.

Georgia isn’t the first state to reflect muted interest in back-to-back national championship appearances, especially for out-of-state teams. Last year, when the Crimson Tide were making their own second straight championship appearance (and playing in their sixth title game in seven years), the state of Alabama was home to just 9% of SeatGeek’s sales.

“We have certainly seen demand from TCU fans outpace Georgia fans so far,” Chris Leyden, SeatGeek’s director of consumer strategy, said. “It’s difficult to say how much of that is due to TCU fan excitement as opposed to fatigue from Georgia fans, who saw their team win the title last year and now have to fly across the country to go for the repeat.”

While Leyden says SeatGeek hasn’t observed significant “winning fatigue” in other leagues (“Patriots fans still showed up to each of their Super Bowls in big numbers”), the level of excitement in Texas undeniably outpaces that in Georgia for this year’s big game.