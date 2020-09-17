Chargers and SoFi Announce 20-Year Deal for Career Development in South Los Angeles

The program focuses on helping people gain financial independence and will ultimately give participants the opportunity to work gamedays at SoFi Stadium next year.

The Los Angeles Chargers and digital personal finance company SoFi, the team’s home stadium naming rights partner, have announced a 20-year partnership aimed at creating jobs and addressing social injustice in South Los Angeles, through support of the newly launched Bolt Academy, a career training and leadership development program.

“At the beginning of our relationship with the Chargers, it was clear we shared a mission to advance educational and economic equality,” Anthony Noto, SoFi CEO, said in a statement. “We’re proud to support the team and look forward to creating a positive impact in South Los Angeles communities.”

On Sunday and for the rest of the season, SoFi will donate $1,000 for every successful Chargers field goal and PAT scored at SoFi Stadium to help fund financial literacy resources and other tools to support Bolt Academy. Created by Brotherhood Crusade—a half-century old organization that has been committed to addressing the needs of low-income, underserved and disenfranchised people in South L.A.—and the Chargers Impact Fund, the program focuses on helping people gain financial independence and will ultimately give participants the opportunity to work gamedays at SoFi Stadium next year.

“Supporting under-resourced communities has been a key Chargers initiative for many years,” A.G. Spanos, Chargers President of Business Operations said. “To have a partner not only share this mission but collaborate with us in the manner SoFi has is extraordinary. It is incumbent upon us to level the playing field for those in underserved communities and provide them with the same opportunities and tools others have access to in order to help everyone realize their full potential. We’re excited about the work Brotherhood Crusade and the Chargers Impact Fund are doing and look forward to seeing our future leaders in action at SoFi Stadium come 2021.”

The Chargers open their home schedule at SoFi this Sunday against the Chiefs.