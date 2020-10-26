Rams Deal With Fanatics, Postmates to Deliver Jerseys Like Takeout

The Los Angeles Rams are working with a pair of partners—apparel seller Fanatics and delivery service Postmates—to deliver merchandise across the city in the run-up to their first Monday night game in SoFi Stadium.

Fanatics, which operates the Rams’s online and mobile shops, has set up a temporary pop-up store within the Postmates app. From 10 a.m. through kickoff tonight on the West Coast, fans in Los Angeles will be able to purchase apparel and have it delivered by a Postmates driver, much like an order of food or alcohol.

The economics of the three-way deal weren’t released.

The pop-up will have 15 items, a mix of jerseys, sweatshirts, hats and T-shirts. Fanatics has set up a fulfillment center at a space in Los Angeles; Postmates will handle the back end, with drivers picking up product from that central location.

When the Los Angeles Lakers won the NBA title earlier this month, roughly 85% of sales on the Fanatics site came through mobile phones. As mobile becomes more and more important for merchandise sales, teams and retailers are looking for innovative ways to get their product in front of fans.

Fanatics has done similar collaborations in the past, including one with the Rams and Uber back in 2016 for the team’s first home game back in Los Angeles. When the Washington Capitals won the Stanley Cup in 2018, Fanatics again teamed up with Uber to deliver merchandise around D.C.

Owned by billionaire Stan Kroenke, the Rams moved into the $5 billion stadium at the start of this season. The team is valued at $4.1 billion, third-most in the NFL, according to Sportico’s rankings