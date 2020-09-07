Sports Equinox to be a Common Occurrence Over Next 3 Weeks

A sports equinox occurs when the NFL, NBA, NHL and MLB all play games on the same day. It’s a rare phenomenon that has only occurred 19 times in history. But in September 2020, it will become a common occurrence. With the NBA and NHL postseasons in full swing, the MLB season slate in the home stretch and the NFL schedule kicking off on Thursday night, there could be as many as six sports equinoxes over the next three weeks (depending on how long various NBA and NHL series go). Mark your calendars for Sept. 10th, 13th, 17th, 20th, 24th and 27th.

So, while Labor Day may be the unofficial end of summer, this year it represents the start of what just might be the best month in sports history. We’ll be back tomorrow to introduce you to the revamped, rebalanced JohnWallStreet Sports Stock Index. We will explain the logic and methodology behind it and the names we opted to add/drop as a result (plus, our findings from backtesting the basket). We will also skip The Lead newsletter tonight. In the meantime, here are a few stories we thought you might want to check out while standing by the grill today. Happy Labor Day!