Titans’ Sunday Game vs Steelers Postponed Due to COVID-19 Outbreak

The NFL has decided to postpone Sunday’s Titans-Steelers game following multiple positive COVID-19 tests results among Titans personnel.

One additional member of the Tennessee organization reportedly tested positive Tuesday, following eight positive results (three players and five staff members) on tests performed Monday. The Vikings—Tennessee’s opponent last weekend—have yet to report any confirmed positive results, though it can take days for signs of infection to appear.

The three players who initially tested positive were a defensive lineman, a long-snapper and a practice squad tight end, all of whom are reportedly asymptomatic so far. The Titans’ facility is closed for the time being.

“This is not unexpected,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell told teams in a memo Tuesday, following news of the positive tests.

In a statement, the NFL said it will move the game to either Monday or Tuesday, with more details to come “as soon as possible.”

Before the season, the NFL created an advisory committee to assist Goodell on coronavirus-related competitive issues such as scheduling and seeding. As part of a larger protocol, all players and coaches, along with many staff members, are tested daily during the season with the exception of game days. Results are usually returned with 24 hours.

This weekend, Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell became the first player put on the league’s new COVID-19 reserve list after testing positive Friday, according to Adam Schefter, but so far Atlanta has avoided further signs of a locker room outbreak.

Teams respond to positive tests with contract tracing aided by devices that track instances of sustained close interaction at NFL facilities.