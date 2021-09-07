Caesars Latest to Ink Genius Sports Partnership for NFL Data

Genius Sports and Caesars have agreed to a multi-year data and advertising partnership that includes access to official NFL gambling products.

Caesars is the second official NFL sportsbook to finalize its partnership with Genius Sports—a commitment that was part of its commercial relationship with the league. DraftKings signed its Genius deal earlier this month, and others are expected to come in the next few weeks.

These deals are critical for Genius Sports (NYSE: GENI), which paid a hefty price to become the NFL’s exclusive sports betting data provider—including cash and hundreds of millions worth of Genius stock. The company is hoping that being the gatekeeper to official data from the country’s most popular sports league will also help it expand other parts of its business.

“We are thrilled that Caesars Entertainment has recognized our investment in official sports data as it fuels the next generation of fan experiences,” Genius CEO Mark Locke said in a statement. “Acquiring and retaining fans now requires a broader suite of innovative and interactive engagement tools than ever before.”

Beyond official NFL data, the partnership grants Caesars access to all of Genius’ official data products, including feeds from NASCAR, English Premier League soccer and LigaMX. Caesars will also receive marketing services, a growing priority for Genius.

In April the NFL announced a trio of sports betting partners—Caesars, DraftKings and FanDuel—and has since added a second tier with Fox Bet, BetMGM, WynnBet and PointsBet. All of those companies have committed to buying official NFL data through Genius. The London-based data firm will also likely ink partnerships with sportsbooks that want official NFL data without also paying for a commercial deal with the league.

Caesars Entertainment (Nasdaq: CZR) is one of the world’s largest casino-entertainment companies. Earlier this year it purchased William Hill for roughly $4 billion, an acquisition that expanded its reach in sports betting.