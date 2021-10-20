NFL Star Malcolm Jenkins Buys Stake in EPL’s Burnley F.C.

New Orleans Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins is now invested in a different kind of football.

Jenkins has become a minority partner for the English Premier League’s Burnley Football Club. The agreement makes the three-time Pro Bowler the only active NFL player with a stake in an EPL team.

Jenkins joins Burnley FC’s ownership team through his investment in ALK Capital, a New York-based investment group that bought an 84% controlling stake in the Lancashire-based club on Dec. 31.

ALK Capital, headed by former Real Salt Lake CEO and Burnley chairman Alan Pace, took over the club in a highly leveraged deal at a valuation of about $271 million. Accompanied by Pace, Jenkins, 33, made his first visit to Turf Moor stadium on Oct. 16, watching Burnley fall to Manchester City, 2-0.

The 13-year NFL vet purchased his undisclosed stake in Burnley through his holding company (Malcolm Inc.) and Disrupt Sports Partners, a recently created vertical that focuses on sports-related business ventures. The two-time Super Bowl champion continues to expand his vast portfolio, which includes investments in real estate, quick-service restaurants, apparel and media production.

Jenkins, a social justice advocate and member of the NFLPA executive board, also leads Broad Street Ventures, a $10 million investment vehicle funded by black and brown investors, including fellow NFLers Devin McCourty of the New England Patriots and Jacoby Brissett of the Miami Dolphins.

Jenkins has often stated his mission is to create more wealth opportunities for minority athletes and entertainers, especially in industries that lack diversity. This investment then is the latest example of that push, embracing an ownership role for one of the oldest clubs in England. Jenkins joins LeBron James (Liverpool FC) and Serena Williams (Angel FC) among active athletes with stakes in soccer franchises.

Founded in 1882, Burnley has one FA Cup (1914) and has been crowned champions of England twice (1921, 1960). The Clarets (0-3-5) are currently 18th out of 20 in the Premier League standings.