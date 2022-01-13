DirecTV, ChampionLA Partner to Bring Marquee Sports Events to SoCal

Super Bowl LVI will kick off at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium on Feb. 13, but the region wants more big events and DirecTV has its back. On Thursday, the El Segundo-based satellite and streaming provider made a long-term commitment to ChampionLA, an initiative created by The Los Angeles Sports & Entertainment Commission (LASEC) to bring high-profile sports and entertainment events to the L.A. area.

The expectation is that such marquee events provide economic growth, jobs, visibility and community engagement, and part of ChampionLA’s mission is to see that such benefits are shared equitably. As part of the partnership, DirecTV will make a charitable donation to support ChampionLA’s effort to create community impact.

“DirecTV is working with the LASEC to continue to position our hometown as a go-to destination for the best events in sports and entertainment,” Bill Morrow, DirecTV’s chief executive, said in a release. “Their community impact aligns perfectly with our cultural values to Care, Challenge and Deliver where it matters most.”

The region already has a roster of upcoming events, including this summer’s Major League Baseball All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium and the 2028 Summer Olympics. Beyond that, the College Football Playoff National Championship (SoFi) and the U.S. Open (L.A. Country Club) will visit in 2023; the NCAA men’s basketball tournament will hold its West Regional (Staples Center) in 2024, and the 2026 U.S. Women’s Open (Riviera Country Club) will follow.

The city is also a candidate to host games during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.