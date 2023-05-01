Rodgers Boosts New Jets Season Ticket Sales by 400%, Team Says

It’s too early to declare a winner for the biggest trade of the offseason, but one thing is clear: Aaron Rodgers’ arrival in the Big Apple is already paying off for the New York Jets.

The Jets have enjoyed a 400% jump in new season ticket and suite sales this offseason compared with all of last year, according to the team. Many Jets fans didn’t bother to wait until the blockbuster trade was finalized, as the team saw a 250% increase in new sales after Rodgers announced his allegiance to Gang Green on the Pat McAfee Show on March 15.

Jets owner Woody Johnson posted a video on Twitter showing staffers ringing the season ticket bell.

Season ticket bell has been going crazy the last few days. pic.twitter.com/PlXfsG28B7 — Woody Johnson (@woodyjohnson4) May 1, 2023

The Jets got off to a strong 5-2 start last season before finishing 7-10 and missing the playoffs for a 12th straight year. Despite the season-ending skid, the Jets saw their season ticket renewal rate tick up 20% in February, before the Rodgers rumors gained steam. The renewal rate has jumped to 95% since as the team basks in its best renewal offseason since the 2019 season.

The excitement for Rodgers also generated a sales spike in the team store. According to Fanatics, the Jets’ e-commerce sales jumped more than $1.2 million in the first 48 hours, with Rodgers accounting for roughly $900,000, and the total is projected to reach $3 million total in the coming weeks. The Jets say they sold out of Rodgers jerseys (approximately 500) on NFL Draft day last Thursday.

Rodgers, who was seen taking in the New York sports scene this weekend, has also impacted the way the team has been able to reach fans online. His introductory press conference last week in Florham Park, N.J., was the most viewed digital live event in team history, while the team has also experienced large jumps in followers on social media platforms. The photo that captured Rodgers’ arrival at the team facility is the team’s most-liked Instagram post ever, with more than 460,000 likes.

The Jets are expected to be contenders in the AFC East with the addition of the future Hall of Famer. His presence is the latest development in a hopeful spring for New York sports fans, who are enjoying the city’s busiest basketball and hockey playoff season since 1994.