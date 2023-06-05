Bills Ink New Stadium Naming Rights Deal With Highmark

The Buffalo Bills have signed a new multiyear naming rights deal with Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York for the franchise’s planned $1.4 billion stadium, set to open in 2026. The open-air venue will take on the same name as the Bills’ current county-owned home, Highmark Stadium.

The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The deal was announced at a groundbreaking ceremony Monday morning; dignitaries including NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul were present. The new partnership deal, which was facilitated by Legends, is new and separate from the current agreement, even though it features prominent branding placement from the same corporate sponsor.

Highmark became the team’s current stadium naming rights partner in 2021 after reaching a 10-year deal with the Bills, and it had the first right of refusal to continue owning the naming rights. The health insurance company replaced sponsor New Era, which exited a seven-year deal amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Bills are the latest NFL team to ink a new stadium naming rights deal, joining the Baltimore Ravens, who extended their deal with their longtime partner M&T Bank in April. The Cincinnati Bengals (Paycor Stadium) and the Pittsburgh Steelers (Acrisure Stadium) also signed new agreements last year.

The Bills are replacing their 49-year-old stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y., with what is expected to be the largest project ever built in Western New York. It will be financed through a joint public-private partnership, and local and state taxpayers are on the hook for a record $850 million of the project which has resulted in significant pushback and criticism. Major construction on the new stadium is expected to begin this month.

The Bills recently announced that it will be breaking up with Buffalo-based Delaware North Sportservice, after the company managed concessions at the stadium for nearly 30 years. Legends Hospitality, which oversees dozens of entertainment venues around the world, will provide concessions at the new stadium.

The Bills, winners of three straight AFC East division titles, are hoping to enter their new home with their first Super Bowl win after falling short in the playoffs for the last four seasons. Their current home, which opened in 1973, will be demolished shortly after the completion of the new stadium at the new site.