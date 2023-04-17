Klutch Sports Inks First Major QB Contract With Hurts Extension

The Philadelphia Eagles aren’t the only team reaping the benefits of Jalen Hurts’ breakout season. So is the squad at Los Angeles-based Klutch Sports Group, the agency repping the Pro Bowl quarterback.

On Monday, Klutch delivered a historic five-year, $255 million extension to Hurts, making him the highest paid player in league history in terms of average annual value. The contract, which reportedly includes $179 million in guarantees and a no-trade clause, locks Hurts into Philly just months after he led the team to the Super Bowl.

But it also gives his agency a new level of respect in the NFL, since record-setting deals for high-profile quarterbacks can drive awareness more than any other type of deal. While promising young quarterbacks are taking notice, the challenge of competing against larger agencies persists.

Athletes First has quarterback Deshaun Watson, who inked a fully guaranteed $230 million in 2022, while Creative Artists Agency (CAA) has Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, who will likely reset the market soon and could potentially dethrone Hurts from the top of the pay mountain. Klutch, which has been building out its football division, nonetheless has proven it can also procure deals at the top position in the sport.

“It’s good for their company,” NFL agent Brad Blank said of Klutch. “The funny thing about the crossover agencies, and people who aren’t really in the football business-- they can do really well. Some make it, and some go away really quickly.”

Hurts’ deal was done by Klutch’s president of football, Nicole Lynn, who leads a division that reps more than 60 NFL players. Lynn also represents Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams and Browns defensive end Myles Garrett. The former YoungMoney APAA agent joined Klutch in 2021 as president of football operations.

Klutch, which was founded by Rich Paul in 2012, has developed a reputation as one of the premier agencies for NBA players, with a client list that includes LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Lonzo Ball and others. But the agency has focused on growing in other sports. Klutch acquired Tidal Sports in 2020 as it launched its baseball division, and its football division picked up its biggest win this week.

United Talent Agency bought an undisclosed stake in Klutch in 2019. Paul, who is head of UTA Sports, has since launched a separate sportswear company, Klutch Athletics, with help from New Balance, and named client and Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young its first NFL brand ambassador.