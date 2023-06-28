NFLPA Names Lloyd Howell to Replace Smith as Executive Director

NFL players voted to name Lloyd Howell Jr. as the next executive director of the NFL Players Association on Wednesday.

Howell, the former chief financial officer at military contractor Booz Allen Hamilton, will replace outgoing executive director DeMaurice Smith, who had been at the post since 2009.

“We are excited to have Lloyd lead our union into its next chapter and succeed DeMaurice Smith, who has ably led our organization for the past decade plus and has our gratitude and thanks,” NFLPA president JC Tretter said in a statement. “It was important for us to run a process that lived up to the prestige of the position we sought to fill. The process was 100% player led and focused on leadership competency, skills and experience. Our union deserves strong leadership and a smooth transition, and we are confident Lloyd will make impactful advances on behalf of our membership.”

Players voted to extend Smith for one final term in 2021 after he negotiated the latest CBA in 2020, which the union approved by a narrow margin. Smith will officially hand over the reins in coming weeks, according to the union.

Howell, a former operating executive for The Carlyle Group, was selected by 32 player representatives for each team and essentially speaks for the more than 1,500 players around the league.

The search for Smith’s replacement was facilitated by the firm Russell Reynolds Associates, which also assisted in the hiring of new NHLPA executive director Marty Walsh.