Hard Knocks Episode 3 Recap: Dissecting Saleh’s Confounding Speech

I have to start this week’s Hard Knocks recap with a nit that kept me up last night. Don’t worry, I’ll get to the fight that gave this season’s middle episode a much-needed spark, the emotional moment that convinced me I’m falling for these Jets, and one big-time tease dropped into the show.

But I’m still trying to process a key element of the speech New York head coach Robert Saleh recently gave to his team. Maybe spelling it out will help.

As players held their pens in the auditorium, ready to take notes on the day’s lesson, Saleh told the group that there are “four levels of competitors,” each based on the mindset they have.

“Aaron, even after 20 years you can learn something on this one,” Saleh said to his quarterback. “It’s a good one, dawg.”

Saleh then revealed the four levels on a slide projected at the front of the room.

I appreciate that one “level” of Robert Saleh’s competitor rankings is “competitor” pic.twitter.com/IqI5ZHrmXO — Greg Krieg (@GregJKrieg) August 23, 2023

Overall, Saleh’s lesson was an inspiring one, hammering home the importance of intrinsic motivation and the fact that the only thing more valuable than reaching your potential is helping other people reach theirs. Had I been in the room at the time though, sitting in one of those players’ seats, I wouldn’t have heard a word of it once that slide appeared. My hand would have shot up immediately.

How can one level of “competitor” be… “competitor?” And even more confusingly, how can “competitor” not be the top level of “competitor?” You can be more “competitor” than “competitor?”

Nope. Writing all that out didn’t help. I’m only more befuddled. But what do I know? Maybe this is exactly the wavelength on which Rodgers operates.

And now, back to our regularly scheduled program…

As you probably surmised from the above anecdote topping this story, Tuesday’s edition of Hard Knocks was a fair bit slower than the previous two. A string of fights during joint practices with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers added some much needed juice to an episode that otherwise often felt stuffed with highlight mixtapes from those scrimmages.

Over and over again, Jets coaches preach the value of competition. Tight ends coach Ron Middleton even shouts the word like a town crier to no one in particular at the start of one session—Competition! Competition!—but those fisticuffs with visitors from the NFC South make up most of the actual battles presented.

There was no follow-up to last week’s discussion of the team’s offensive line issues (even though Salah’s rant on the topic was featured in the “previously on” section). We saw about as many clips of the operations staff preparing for Dalvin Cook’s arrival as we did of the recently signed running back himself. And even Aaron Rodgers often took a back seat as producers checked in with the team’s rookies and journeymen.

In the Jets’ third preseason game, one of those first-year players, running back Israel Abanikanda, goes down with an apparent knee injury. He tells trainers he can hardly feel his leg, while his family and coaching staff anxiously watch from the sidelines. As a fifth-round pick, this moment could change Abanikanda’s career trajectory—it could change his life—a reminder of the stakes at play during otherwise lackluster preseason action, and the type of drama only Hard Knocks provides.

Fortunately for him, the injury is only a (very painful) thigh contusion. Fans are left guessing how his expected two-week absence will impact his ability to make a roster that now includes Cook in the RB depth chart mix. However, they are given plenty of encouragement to tune in for episode four.

With 18 minutes left in the episode, the show briefly turns its attention to the Jets’ final preseason tuneup against the New York Giants.

“We’re starting everybody [in that game],” Saleh tells star defensive lineman Quinen Williams. “Even the big man.”

A moment later the camera cuts to Rodgers. “Next week,” he tells wideout Randall Cobb, “I’m back.”