Skip to main content
Newsletters

Snyder to Pay $60 Million to Resolve Sex Harassment, Finance Charges

Matt Bok
Washington Commanders owners Dan Snyder
The investigation was led by former SEC chair Mary Jo White and examined allegations of sexual assault and under reporting of revenue to the league. Photo by John McDonnell/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Outgoing Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder has agreed to pay $60 million to the NFL in the wake of an investigation by former Securities and Exchange Commission chair Mary Jo White that found sexual misconduct and financial improprieties within the franchise.

“We appreciate the diligence, thoroughness and professionalism of Ms. White and her team throughout this process,” NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. “We pledged to share her findings publicly and are doing so today.”

The league released the findings 10 minutes after announcing that owners voted unanimously to approved the sale of the Commanders to a group led by private equity investor Josh Harris.

White’s investigation examined allegations of sexual assault and under reporting of revenue to the league. The report also found that Snyder failed to cooperate with investigators.

“The conduct substantiated in Ms. White’s findings has no place in the NFL,” Goodell said. “We strive for workplaces that are safe, respectful and professional.”

More From Our Brands

Icon Link

Sportico is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Sportico Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad