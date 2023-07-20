Snyder to Pay $60 Million to Resolve Sex Harassment, Finance Charges

Outgoing Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder has agreed to pay $60 million to the NFL in the wake of an investigation by former Securities and Exchange Commission chair Mary Jo White that found sexual misconduct and financial improprieties within the franchise.



“We appreciate the diligence, thoroughness and professionalism of Ms. White and her team throughout this process,” NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. “We pledged to share her findings publicly and are doing so today.”



The league released the findings 10 minutes after announcing that owners voted unanimously to approved the sale of the Commanders to a group led by private equity investor Josh Harris.



White’s investigation examined allegations of sexual assault and under reporting of revenue to the league. The report also found that Snyder failed to cooperate with investigators.



“The conduct substantiated in Ms. White’s findings has no place in the NFL,” Goodell said. “We strive for workplaces that are safe, respectful and professional.”



