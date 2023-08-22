Titans QB Scores Lifetime Mayo Deal From Deep in the Depth Chart

Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis has never played in an NFL regular season game. That hasn’t stopped the rookie from scoring lifetime endorsement deals.

The former University of Kentucky star and mayonnaise influencer has inked a lifetime endorsement deal with Hellmann’s Mayonnaise. Levis, who was drafted in the second round of this year’s NFL Draft, is the first athlete brand ambassador to receive such a deal from parent company Unilever (NYSE: UL).

Levis landed on Hellmann’s radar last summer after he was seen squirting the brand’s condiment in his coffee in a social media video that went viral. But the 24-year-old says that his passion for the creamy sauce started many years ago.

“We’ve always been a Hellmann’s family,” Levis said in a video interview. “I put it on all my sandwiches starting when I was kid bringing my lunch pail to school. That never stopped. And then the video came out and I didn’t know what would come out of it, other than just having some fun.”

Hellmann’s has previously involved other celebrities for marketing and campaign purposes, including Amy Schumer in a Super Bowl commercial in 2021. The New Jersey-based company’s most recent Super Bowl ad earlier this year featured comedian Pete Davidson, actor Jon Hamm and actress Brie Larson.

Though just a rookie, Levis is no stranger to endorsement deals. While at Kentucky, the finance major scored NIL deals with soda brand Ale-8-One, Paul Miller Ford, athletic clothing brand NOBULL and others.

In his first preseason with the Titans, Levis is looking to climb the depth chart behind incumbent starter Ryan Tannehill. Despite missing last week’s game against the Minnesota Vikings with a lower body injury, he continues to compete against second-year quarterback Malik Willis for the backup job.

“I’m just looking to better myself every day,” Levis said. “I definitely have some work to do to show other people in this organization that I can do this. My job right now is just to be ready for whenever that time may be.”