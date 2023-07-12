Commanders Set to Change Ownership in Less Than 10 Days

Washington Commanders fans can set their calendars for July 21. The penultimate step before Dan and Tanya Snyder can sell the franchise for $6.05 billion to a group led by Josh Harris will be getting approval from at least 24 teams. The NFL owners have been told to attend a special meeting on July 20, and the parties will then officially close the deal the following day, according to people familiar with the matter.

A July 21 closing date for the sale would mean the team changes hands before veterans report to training camp on July 25. The Commanders sale process dates back to Nov. 2, when the Snyders announced their willingness to part with the asset.

The last few years in D.C. have seen more name changes (2) and congressional investigations into the team’s workplace culture (1) than playoff victories (0) for a franchise that previously was the league’s most valuable. Meanwhile, between 2008 and 2022, the team went from first to last in NFL attendance. In 24 seasons under Snyder, Washington posted a 164-220-2 record and went 2-6 in playoff games.

In May, the Harris group signed a purchase and sale agreement with the Snyders. Blackstone exec David Blitzer, who co-owns the Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils along with Harris, multi-billionaire Mitchell Rales, former Google CEO Eric Schmidt and former NBA star Magic Johnson are also represented in the group that includes more than a dozen limited partners.

Though the league has demonstrated a preference for smaller cap tables in the past, the skyrocketing valuations of franchises have made that exclusivity challenging to maintain. A $6.05 billion sale would set the record for most ever paid for a sports team, easily eclipsing the $4.6 billion that the Denver Broncos sold for last year. Snyder bought the team for $800 million in 1999.